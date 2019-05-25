2020 Land Rover Defender listed on company’s Indian website

A week after the next-generation Land Rover Defender was spotted testing in India, the Tata Motors-owned British car manufacturer has listed the same on its Indian website albeit in its camouflaged form an under the tag 'Coming Soon'. Land Rover has confirmed that the new Defender is going to make its world premiere later this year, following which it will go on sale first in the European and other international markets. Eventually, the same is expected to launch in India sometime during the year 2020.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender has been tested for more than 12 lakh kilometres around the world in a number of different conditions. Despite this major generation update, the Defender is going to retain its classic boxy appearance with a touch of modern design. It will continue to have a substantial road presence by virtue of its large wheel-arches and a high-set bonnet. It is quite early to comment on the exact design attributes of this vehicle, however, we expect that it will get all the signature highlights that we see on modern day Land Rovers.

Similarly, expect the interiors of the 2020 Land Rover Defender to be loaded with features and creature comforts. It is likely to get the fully-digital instrument cluster along with a dual screen set-up on the central console. Multi-zone climate control, voice assistant are some of the high-tech features, among others than you can expect on the new version of the Defender.

In terms of its engine specifications, the 2020 Land Rover Defender is going to get the engines from the automaker's Ingenium line-up. These will include petrol as well as diesel engine options. This SUV is going to get Land Rover's off-road hardware along with its tried and tested four-wheel drive system. In the international as well as the Indian market, the next-gen Defender's arch-rival is going to be the Mercedes Benz G-Class. Along with this, it will also post competition to the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser.