2020 Land Rover Defender India launch on October 15: First imported batch lands in India

The all-new Land Rover Defender has finally arrived in India and it will be launched on October 15. The new Defender is expected to have a starting price of Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be brought in through the CBU route.

By:Updated: Oct 06, 2020 2:53 PM
2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch October 15

Land Rover India has confirmed the new 2020 Defender will be launched on October 15. Land Rover dealerships in India has started accepting bookings for the upcoming SUV. The Land Rover Defender was initially scheduled to be launched in August 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the launch was pushed to October 2020. The new Defender is being introduced as a direct import. It is expected to carry a starting price of Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). We have the images of the first batch of units of the new 2020 Defender that have arrived on Indian shores. If you wish to pre-order your new Defender you can do so on Land Rover India’s official website.

The all-new Defender in India will come powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine will be good for 300hp and 400Nm of torque. The tried and tested 8-speed ZF automatic transmission will be the only gearbox on offer. Like all Land Rovers, the Defender will also come with all the bells and whistles of Land Rover’s Terrain Response system for off-road use. The Indian market will get both the short-wheelbase 3-door Defender 90 and the five-door long-wheelbase Defender 110.

2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch October 15 (2)

The new Defender will come equipped with all the latest tech and features along with Land Rover’s special offroad technologies. It will come with a 360-degree camera, water wading sensors, air suspension, off-road tyres, and more. The Defender is offered internationally with a long list of customisable accessory packages with over 170 accessories along with multip;e seating options. All of them will be available for Indian customers as well.

