2020 Land Rover Defender India Launch LIVE: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

2020 Land Rover Defender

After a delay in the launch from August due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Land Rover Defender is now set to launch in India today. Arriving in the country through the direct import route, the Defender will be sold in both its short and long-wheelbase versions in India, powered by a 300 hp 2.0-litre petrol engine. Bookings have been open at dealerships and online as well. Loaded with tech and features for off-road capability and comfort, the Defender will also offer customisable accessory packages. We’re keeping an eye on the launch proceedings of the SUV to bring you details live. Stay tuned.