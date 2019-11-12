KTM RC 390, RC 125 to get new colour options soon: When to expect these in India

KTM RC 390 and RC 125 might be getting new colour options very soon in India. At the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show, the Austrian manufacturer has showcased new colour options for its highly popular RC 390 and the baby supersport RC 125. Starting with the KTM RC 390, the fairing on the 2020 model gets a large RC stickering that looks quite appealing. The overall body has been painted in black and white that looks quite good for a change. The wheels, visor and the belly pan of the motorcycle get orange accents for the signature touch. The motorcycle showcased at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show was fitted with Akrapovic exhaust set up and the engine is expected to be Euro-V compliant with the approaching stricter emissions deadline.

Now coming to the second motorcycle, the KTM RC 125 has been showcased in a new paint scheme of orange and black. The frame of the bike is painted in black while the wheels get typical orange treatment to make it look appealing. India launch of the new 2020 KTM RC 390 and RC 125 is expected sometime next year. The new models will be an updated BS-VI engine and are likely to get some added features to maintain the desirability.

Expect the prices of the BS-VI models to be at least Rs 10,000 more compared to the existing ones. Meanwhile, the company is aslo testing the next generation RC 390 and the same is expected to make global debut at the next year's EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The next-gen model gets a single piece headlamp up front as opposed to the twin type layout on the current generation model. Moreover, the turn indicators that were seen on the mirrors have now been placed in the body. Also, the riding stance on the new model looks quite aggressive compared to the existing model.

