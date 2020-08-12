2020 Kia Stinger facelift revealed: Sporty fastback sedan gets new infotainment, styling changes

The Kia Stinger has been updated with a mid-life cycle facelift and it looks meaner, darker and comes loaded with more modern tech. While we have been begging Kia to launch in it India, and Kia has been teasing us, we are hoping the Stinger will arrive at our shores officially soon.

By:Published: August 12, 2020 12:33 PM

Kia’s “Grand Turismo” fastback sports sedan, the Kia Stinger has been given a much-needed update. The first images of the 2020 Kia Stinger facelift have been released and Kia has announced that it will be available with new tech, a new infotainment system along with the striking new looks of the latest“Dark Package” option. Globally, the new Stinger will go on sale by the end of the year (Q4 2020), but Kia was keen to let us know what we can expect from the updated model. Starting with the exterior, the new Stinger will see a familiar look from the front. The signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille can be seen between the LED headlamps. The headlamps have been tweaked subtly and feature a new design for the LED DRLs while having a sharper and darker look. The news around the back is also similar. The rear lamps have been tweaked slightly while continuing to offer the light bar that runs across the rear while bleeding into the sides. However, the lamps themselves continue to offer a combination lamp set up, and are not fully LED units. There is also an optional package with larger wide-bore bright silver exhaust mufflers with a blacked-out diffuser like a panel in between, seen in the image below. Wheel options will include two new designs which will be offered in 18 and 19-inch sized aluminium alloy wheels. This new midnight blue colour will also be introduced in some markets as a new option.

 

There are two new exterior packages available as well for the high-performance variants of the Stinger. The new “Dark Package” offers a black glossy rear diffuser surround. Kia did not elaborate any further about the particular package. But mentioned that the North American market will also get the optional ‘Black Package’ allowing a more aggressive look to the car with new 19-inch matte black lightweight wheels, a new rear wing for the trunk lid, and blacked-out mirror caps and side fender trim.

Using the older model’s architecture, the interior also features subtle changes, but Kia says that they have worked on making it more comfortable than before with a touch of luxury. The driver gets a 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and depending on how you spec the Stinger, you can get dashboard and doors a with new contrast stitching on the trim panels while the centre console finish choices will include aluminium or carbon fibre-style trim. However, the biggest change is the upgrade to the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainments system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with the inbuilt navigation. The Stinger will also come with mood lighting offering the choice of up to 64 colours. Depending on the market, interior upholstery options with varying colour choices will also be available.

Engine options will vary from market to market but will continue to be the same line of powertrains and transmission options as before. There will be a 365hp capable 3.3-litre V6 for the sporty versions, while the toned-down models will be available with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder motor with 182hp. Currently, Kia India has not announced plans to introduce the Stinger in the Indian market. At the moment, the Kia is focused on introducing the Sonet sub-compact SUV which will be launched in the festive season this year. To know more about the Sonet, you can watch our exclusive preview video below.

