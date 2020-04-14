2020 Kia Mohave: Toyota Fortuner-rival that should be launched in India

The Kia Mohave makes a compelling case for itself given that it has 4x4, a V6 diesel engine as well as all the luxury trappings one will expect in this segment

By:Updated: April 14, 2020 6:06:51 PM

The big SUV benchmark in India that every manufacturer sets their eyes on is the Toyota Fortuner. Ever since its launch a decade ago in India, the SUV has been unbeatable. It underwent a generation change in 2016 too. Since then, the Isuzu MU-X, the new Honda CR-V as well as the Mahindra Alturas G4 came. All these SUVs tried their best to beat the Fortuner but the big T stood its ground. If you notice, we haven’t mentioned the Ford Endeavour here. The Endeavour sales or appeal is at par with that of the Toyota. However, amid all this, our market seems very keen on another feature-laden SUV that should be launched in India. This happens to be the 2020 Kia Mohave. The new Kia Mohave is a South Korea market model but has got a lot of features and is generally menacing to look at too.

Now while Kia has been on the front foot ever since their first SUV launch and it is confirmed that their next too will be a compact version, it makes sense. The car-buying public is embracing Kia Motors as an SUV maker and that’s a good sign given that our country loves the tall stance of their vehicles. The Kia Mohave then makes sense here. It is slightly shorter than the Carnival MPV at 4,930mm. However, it is longer than the other SUVs mentioned here. It though is a 5-seater, but with an optional six-seater configuration.

A look at the Mohave and you know that this will sell in India. There are four projector headlights on each end of the gaping grille, while the fog lights too have a dual projector setup. The SUV rides on 18-inch wheels and if you notice closely, there are no Kia badges anywhere. Instead, the Mohave logo is used. The tail lamps are connected and also have the Mohave lettering on them. Quad exhaust tips are also placed on the faux skid plate. In the cabin, one can find premium features like a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and flanking it is a same-size infotainment. Kia has added wireless mobile phone charging in the SUV. There are also powered seats in the front. Kia also has tri-zone climate control along with an air purifier. Needless to say, a sunroof too is part of the deal.

There is a lone 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine on offer. This one pumps out 260hp of power and 560Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission is mated to this engine and power is channeled via a 4-wheel drive system. The Kia Mohave is a body-on-frame SUV. This one does have proper off-road capabilities much like the Fortuner or even the Endeavour.

In South Korea, the Kia Mohave sells for less than Rs 30 lakh. If, like the Carnival, Kia India can manufacture this SUV here then the prices might even undercut that of the Fortuner. This, in our books, along with the plethora of features on offer should make it a favourite. Fortuner-killer in the making then? You never know.

Kia India denied that the Mohave is part of their plans at present. However, in all likelihood, given the market demand, we might see the Mohave at the 2022 Expo.

