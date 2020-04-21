2020 Jeep Compass variant offering reshuffled: Full variant price break up explained

FCA has reworked the Jeep Compass offering in India and some variants have been removed from the website as new prices have been revealed.

FCA India has now shuffled the variants it offers with the Jeep Compass SUV. While it had already removed the base ‘Sport’ model of the Compass, now the Longitude (O) and Limited variants have been removed. Jeep had announced its BS6 version and variant wise prices for the Compass earlier. Now, with the rejigged variant line-up, some of the prices have were reworked.

The Compass is now available in four variants: Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus and Limited Plus. This is excluding the more offroad oriented Trailhawk model. Starting prices for the Compass remains the same at Rs 16.5 lakh and the top-spec Limited Plus 4X4 diesel automatic is still Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the changes have been made in the middle variants.

The Sport Plus is now the lowest spec offered the Compass. The petrol manual costs Rs 16.5 lakh, while the diesel manual costs Rs 18 lakh. The Longitude variant is now a diesel-only offering. The diesel manual Longitude is priced at Rs 19.4 lakh, while the 4×4 AT is offered at a price of Rs 21.9 lakh.

Earlier, the Compass petrol AT was available with the Longitude variant for Rs 19.7 lakh. Now for the same price, Jeep will offer the Longitude Plus petrol DCT automatic. The Longitude Plus diesel costs Rs 20.3 lakh, while the diesel 4×4 automatic is priced at Rs 22.8 lakh.

The fully-loaded Limited Plus variant offers the petrol DCT automatic Compass at Rs 21.9 lakh, while the diesel manual costs Rs 22.4 lakh. The top-spec diesel 4×4 manual is priced at Rs 24.2 lakh and the range-topping diesel 4×4 9-speed automatic costs Rs 25 lakh.

The Jeep Compass petrol is powered by a 1.4-lite Multiair engine. The engine is tuned to develop 160hp and 250Nm of torque. The petrol model is offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DCT automatic. The diesel engine is the 2.0-litre Multijet motor that develops 168hp and 350Nm of torque. The diesel is also offered with a 6-speed manual as standard, while the automatic is a 9-speed torque converter unit.

The new variant wise price break up of the Jeep Compass is as follows:

Compass Variants Petrol Diesel Sport Plus Rs 16.5 lakh Rs 18 lakh Longitude NA Rs 19.4 – 21.9 lakh Longitude Plus Rs 19.7 lakh Rs 20.3 – 22.8 lakh Limited Plus Rs 21.9 lakh Rs 22.4 – 25 lakh

All prices of the Jeep Compass mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi.

