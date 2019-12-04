2020 Jaguar XE facelift launched in India: All about the 3-Series, C-Class rival!

The 2020 Jaguar XE facelift has been launched today in India. The updated XE now comes with subtle changes which give the car a breath of fresh air. Starting with the exteriors, the new version of this luxury sedan gets restyled headlamps. They are now sleeker in comparison to the pre-facelift XE and feature new LED daytime running strip. Their design is inspired by some of the recent models from the Jaguar family i.e. the I-Pace and the likes. The front grille also features minor modifications and so does the bumper which now gets redesigned air-intakes.

The side profile of the updates Jaguar XE remains identical to the current iteration. However, now there are new alloy wheels which look quite stunning. Similarly, at the back, you see slightly revised tail-lamps which feature a sharper design.

Talking about the interiors of the 2020 Jaguar XE facelift, here you will see major updates primarily in terms of the sedan's equipment levels. Sitting proudly in the middle is a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. And, just like other recent models from the JLR range, the new XE gets a second touchscreen on the centre console for climate control. Also on offer is a fully digital instrument cluster. The equipment list of the new Jaguar XE is in-fact quite long.

The engine specifications of the 2020 Jaguar XE facelift remains the same as before. It continues to be offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol derivative is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which is capable of churning out 246 hp of power along with 365 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivative is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit which is good for 177 hp of power along with 430 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 2020 Jaguar XE facelift continues to compete with the likes of BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4.

Variant wise prices of the 2020 Jaguar XE facelift is as follows:

XE S Diesel: Rs 44.98 Lakhs

XE SE Diesel: Rs 46.32 Lakhs

XE S Petrol: Rs 44.98 Lakhs

XE SE Petrol: Rs 46.32 Lakhs