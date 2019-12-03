2020 Jaguar XE facelift India launch tomorrow: BMW 3 Series rival to get sharper, smarter

The 2020 Jaguar XE facelift is all set to launch in India tomorrow. With this update, the luxury sedan will get considerable updates, both on the exterior as well as interior fronts. The list of changes includes a revised front fascia that features redesigned headlamps are that sleeker in comparison to the outgoing model. They are highlighted by LED daytime running lights. In addition, the front grille has also been revised and similarly, there are minor updates on the front bumper as well. Though the side profile remains identical, there will be new alloy wheels on offer. At the back, the new XE is going to get slightly revised tail-lamps. On the whole, the new updates give this luxury sedan a sharper look than before.

Though the layout of the cabin of the 2020 Jaguar XE remains the same as before, there are considerable updates in the equipment list. The instrument cluster is now an all-digital unit. Not only this, but there is also a new 10.2-inch Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. Furthermore, as seen on other models from the Britsh marquee, there is a second screen in the centre console for operating the climate control and other vehicle-related configurations.

The engine line-up of the 2020 Jaguar XE facelift is likely to remain the same as before. However, these will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission regulations. The engine line-up will include a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine capable of churning out 250 hp along with 365 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine on offer as well which is good for 180 hp and 430 Nm of peak torque. In the current-spec Jaguar XE, both these engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and will be carried forward as it is.

The prices of the 2020 Jaguar XE facelift are expected to fall in the range of Rs 45 lakh to 55 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A4.