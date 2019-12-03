2020 Jaguar F-Type breaks cover: Sleeker, sharper, faster than ever!

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type has been revealed. The new iteration of this sports coupe, which basically is a mid-life facelift, comes with major design updates. The aesthetic updates are mainly focused on the front fascia of the vehicle. Here we see completely redesigned headlamps, which look a lot sleeker in comparison to the older model. The newly integrated LED daytime running strips highlights the headlamps. The front grille has also been completely revised and so are the front air-intakes. The lower portion of the bumper moulds into an air-splitter, just like we saw on the pre-facelift model.

The side profile of the 2020 Jaguar F-Type is identical to the previous model. The sports coupe now rides on new 20-inch alloy wheels. At the back, the F-Type continues to get it's signature sleek tail-lamps. However, there are minor modifications to the rear diffuser which give the car an aggressive stance.

As is the case with any mid-life facelift, the cabin of the new Jaguar F-Type to remains identical to the model that it replaces. The overall quality levels have increased. In addition to this, the sports coupe now also gets a new 12.3-inch driver display. There is a Meridian tuned sound system on offer. Also, the infotainment screen offer smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

Now to the most important thing, the engine line-up of the 2020 Jaguar F-Type. There will be three different engine options on offer. The least powerful unit is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit capable of churning out 296 hp of power. The second most powerful engine in the F-Type's line-up is a 3.0-litre supercharged V6 good for 375 hp of power. In addition to these two, there will also be a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 on offer which will be available in two states of tune i.e. one churning out 444 hp of power while the other 567 hp of power. Customers who go for the 567 hp version 5.0-litre supercharged V8 will also benefit from four-wheel-drive technology. Jaguar says that the new F-Type can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type, in its coupe as well as convertible form, is already on sale in the UK. India launch of the same is likely to take place sometime next year.