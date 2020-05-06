2020 Jaguar F-Type launched in India: Base variant priced at Rs 95.12 lakh

Jaguar has silently introduced the 2020 F-Type facelift in India and offers it in both coupe and convertible models.

Jaguar’s F-Type sports car was given a mid-lifecycle refresh in 2019 which went on sale internationally. While Jaguar India was silent about it, it has discreetly introduced the updated model in India. The 2021 model-year Jaguar F-Type has been launched in India as confirmed by the brands India website. The new F-Type features a reworked styling upgrade and updates to the powertrain as well and they are available in India from a starting price of Rs 95.12 lakh.

The new F-Type is available with three engine options and all are available in a hardtop or convertible versions. The base engine option is the P300 with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 296hp and 400Nm of torque. The larger 5.0-litre V8 is available in two states of tune. The P450 with the V8 offers 444hp and 580Nm of torque, while the P575 engine trim, sees the V8 churn out 567bhp and 700Nm of torque. the P575 version is reserved for the R model with AWD drive as standard, while all the other models are rear-wheel-drive only. An 8-speed automatic transmission is the only gearbox on offer.

The 2021 F-Type features new styling with sleeker headlamps, a new front grille, all-new LED tail lamps, and a new rear diffuser for improved aerodynamics. The interior features a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which for the first time features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver also gets a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The 2020 Jaguar F-Type is priced between Rs Rs 95.12 lakh to Rs 2.42 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.