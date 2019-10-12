2020 Isuzu D-Max unveiled: New 3.0-litre diesel engine and more features now on offer

After teasing the new D-Max, Isuzu Motors Thailand has finally unveiled the vehicle. The new Isuzu D-Max gets a bolder styling and at the same time has got more modern features both inside as well as outside. This new Isuzu is the third generation car and gets a newly developed 3.0-litre and improved 1.9-litre diesel engines. There is a choice of 6-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions. There is also the fabled 4-wheel drive on offer.

On the outside, bi-LED projector headlights are on offer. There are also two separate set of fog lamps on this Isuzu, something which we haven't seen in a while. Chunkier tyres are on offer as well, however these are still 18-inchers. At the rear, new squared LED lights are present. A hunch is that Isuzu may have been inspired by the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio. Inside, a new 9.0-inch instrument cluster is present and complementing it is a touchscreen infotainment that has Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. The in-cabin noise is also claimed to have been reduced significantly. The veritable V-Cross is available only in crew version and with 4x4.

Isuzu has introduced an all-new 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine. This engine makes 188hp and 450Nm. One can order this engine with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. The recently introduced 1.9-litre engine in the Indian market too has been enhanced and Isuzu says that both the engines offer much better mileage and lower CO2 emissions. Whether they are Euro-V compliant or not, hasn't been discussed yet.

Other noteworthy things include the fact that more underbody treatment has been done to ensure lower cases of rusting. Thailand is a country like ours wherein which there is no certainty of when the rains will come pouring down. Isuzu says that now customers won't have to worry about their vehicles rusting with time. The brake rotor size too has been upsized to enhance braking power. Overall rigidity has gone up by 20 per cent as well whereas seat belts reminders as well as whiplash protection are now part of standard fare.

Expect the new Isuzu D-Max to come to us late next year.