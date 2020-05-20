2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Sedan shootout

The Hyundai Verna has now officially arrived with a new look and engines. But what does it have to offer against it rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City? We find out in a detailed spec comparison.

By:Published: May 20, 2020 4:39:52 PM

The Hyundai Verna facelift has been launched officially and Hyundai has thrown in some really exciting segment-first features. The Verna offers a brand new line-up of engines and transmissions, but how does it fare against it chief rivals — the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City? We take a look at all three popular mid-size sedans to find out which of them fare best pound-for-pound on paper. Honda is expected to launch the all-new generation City in India soon, however, the current-gen is expected to continue to be on sale along side. For this comparison, we have stayed with the current generation Honda City which has been upgraded to BS6 with a sole petrol offering.

Verna vs Ciaz vs City: Engines

Comparing engines, the Hyundai Verna is the all-rounder with two petrol offerings along with a diesel engine too. The Honda City in its current generation is now a petrol-only in the BS6 era and so is the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Verna offers a downsized turbo petrol that offers the most amount of power among the three for a sporty drive. But the Ciaz comes with a highly efficient and refined petrol motor that uses a mild-hybrid system. But as standard, the City’s 1.5-litre engine delivers 118hp against the Ciaz with 103hp and 115hp in the Verna. While manual transmissions are standard in all models, the Verna turbo variant is equipped with a 7-speed DCT, the Ciaz offers a 4-speed automatic while the City offers a CVT automatic option.

Engine Specs

Verna

Ciaz

City

Engine (P)

1.5L, i4, MPi

1.5L, i4, mild-hybrid

1.5-L, i4, iVTEC

Engine (P)

1.0L, i3, turbo

NA

NA

Engine (D)

1.5L, i4, turbo

NA

NA

Power (P)

115hp

103hp

118hp

Power (P)

120hp

NA

NA

Power (D)

115hp

NA

NA

Torque (P)

144Nm

138Nm

145Nm

Torque (P)

171Nm

NA

NA

Torque (D)

245Nm

NA

NA

Transmission (P)

6 Manual / CVT

5-manual / 4-AT

5-Manual / CVT

Transmission (P)

7-DCT

NA

NA

Transmission (D)

6 Manual / 6-AT

NA

NA

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Verna vs Ciaz vs City: Dimensions

Among the three, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the longest and widest in size, while the Verna and the City have the same overall length of 4440mm. While the City is the narrowest of the three, it is taller than the Ciaz and Verna. The City uses a 2,600mm wheelbase, which is the same as the Verna but shorter than the Ciaz by 50mm. The top of the line variants of the Ciaz and Verna both offer 195/55 R16 section tyres, the Honda City is only available up to a narrower 185/55 R16 sized wheels.

Dimensions

Verna

Ciaz

City

Length mm

4440

4490

4440

Width mm

1729

1730

1695

Height mm

1475

1485

14795

Wheelbase mm

2600

2650

2600

Max Tyre Size

195/55 R16

195/55 R16

185/55 R16

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Verna vs Ciaz vs City: Features

The Verna is by far the most feature-loaded model in the segment as it also offers connected car technology with Hyundai BlueLink. The mandatory safety features on all three cars come as standard with airbags, ABS, EBD, speed alert, reversing sensors and more. As a segment-first, the Verna offers an all-digital instrument cluster and it comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Ciaz and the City both come with 7-inch touchscreens while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered on all three cars. The City and Verna both come with sunroofs while Maruti Suzuki refuses to offer sunroofs in its cars and the Ciaz is no exception.

Verna vs Ciaz vs City: Price

The Verna with three engines offers the most variety with a standard petrol offering starting from Rs 9.3 lakh, The Turbo model draws a premium at Rs 13.9 lakh while the only diesel offering of the three is priced between Rs 10.6 lakh to Rs 15.1 lakh. With the upgrade to BS6, the Honda City sits between a price bracket of Rs 9.9 lake to Rs 14.3 lakh with only a petrol engine on offer. However, it is the Ciaz that offers the most value if you’re simply looking for a daily runabout with adequate features as it is available for far less, priced between Rs 8.3 lakh and Rs 11 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Price

Verna

Ciaz

City

Petrol

Rs 9.3 – 13.8 lakh

Rs 8.3 – 11 lakh

Rs 9.9 – 14.3 lakh

Turbo Petrol

Rs 13.9 lakh

NA

NA

Diesel

Rs 10.6 – 15.1 lakh

NA

NA

Swipe or scroll left for full table

