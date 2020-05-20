2020 Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Honda City: Sedan shootout

The Hyundai Verna has now officially arrived with a new look and engines. But what does it have to offer against it rivals the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City? We find out in a detailed spec comparison.

The Hyundai Verna facelift has been launched officially and Hyundai has thrown in some really exciting segment-first features. The Verna offers a brand new line-up of engines and transmissions, but how does it fare against it chief rivals — the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City? We take a look at all three popular mid-size sedans to find out which of them fare best pound-for-pound on paper. Honda is expected to launch the all-new generation City in India soon, however, the current-gen is expected to continue to be on sale along side. For this comparison, we have stayed with the current generation Honda City which has been upgraded to BS6 with a sole petrol offering.

Verna vs Ciaz vs City: Engines

Comparing engines, the Hyundai Verna is the all-rounder with two petrol offerings along with a diesel engine too. The Honda City in its current generation is now a petrol-only in the BS6 era and so is the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Verna offers a downsized turbo petrol that offers the most amount of power among the three for a sporty drive. But the Ciaz comes with a highly efficient and refined petrol motor that uses a mild-hybrid system. But as standard, the City’s 1.5-litre engine delivers 118hp against the Ciaz with 103hp and 115hp in the Verna. While manual transmissions are standard in all models, the Verna turbo variant is equipped with a 7-speed DCT, the Ciaz offers a 4-speed automatic while the City offers a CVT automatic option.

Engine Specs Verna Ciaz City Engine (P) 1.5L, i4, MPi 1.5L, i4, mild-hybrid 1.5-L, i4, iVTEC Engine (P) 1.0L, i3, turbo NA NA Engine (D) 1.5L, i4, turbo NA NA Power (P) 115hp 103hp 118hp Power (P) 120hp NA NA Power (D) 115hp NA NA Torque (P) 144Nm 138Nm 145Nm Torque (P) 171Nm NA NA Torque (D) 245Nm NA NA Transmission (P) 6 Manual / CVT 5-manual / 4-AT 5-Manual / CVT Transmission (P) 7-DCT NA NA Transmission (D) 6 Manual / 6-AT NA NA

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Verna vs Ciaz vs City: Dimensions

Among the three, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the longest and widest in size, while the Verna and the City have the same overall length of 4440mm. While the City is the narrowest of the three, it is taller than the Ciaz and Verna. The City uses a 2,600mm wheelbase, which is the same as the Verna but shorter than the Ciaz by 50mm. The top of the line variants of the Ciaz and Verna both offer 195/55 R16 section tyres, the Honda City is only available up to a narrower 185/55 R16 sized wheels.

Dimensions Verna Ciaz City Length mm 4440 4490 4440 Width mm 1729 1730 1695 Height mm 1475 1485 14795 Wheelbase mm 2600 2650 2600 Max Tyre Size 195/55 R16 195/55 R16 185/55 R16

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Verna vs Ciaz vs City: Features

The Verna is by far the most feature-loaded model in the segment as it also offers connected car technology with Hyundai BlueLink. The mandatory safety features on all three cars come as standard with airbags, ABS, EBD, speed alert, reversing sensors and more. As a segment-first, the Verna offers an all-digital instrument cluster and it comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Ciaz and the City both come with 7-inch touchscreens while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered on all three cars. The City and Verna both come with sunroofs while Maruti Suzuki refuses to offer sunroofs in its cars and the Ciaz is no exception.

Verna vs Ciaz vs City: Price

The Verna with three engines offers the most variety with a standard petrol offering starting from Rs 9.3 lakh, The Turbo model draws a premium at Rs 13.9 lakh while the only diesel offering of the three is priced between Rs 10.6 lakh to Rs 15.1 lakh. With the upgrade to BS6, the Honda City sits between a price bracket of Rs 9.9 lake to Rs 14.3 lakh with only a petrol engine on offer. However, it is the Ciaz that offers the most value if you’re simply looking for a daily runabout with adequate features as it is available for far less, priced between Rs 8.3 lakh and Rs 11 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Price Verna Ciaz City Petrol Rs 9.3 – 13.8 lakh Rs 8.3 – 11 lakh Rs 9.9 – 14.3 lakh Turbo Petrol Rs 13.9 lakh NA NA Diesel Rs 10.6 – 15.1 lakh NA NA

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.