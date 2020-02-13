2020 Hyundai Verna (Solaris) facelift unveiled in Russia: New design and interior bound for India

Hyundai Russia has revealed initial images of the updated 2020 Hyundai Solaris. The Solaris is rebadged as the Verna in India and it is expected to be launched in the Indian market sometime his year. The car that has made its debut in Russia is significantly different from the update that was revealed last year for the Chinese market.

China Spec Hyundai Verna - Pic courtesy: XCar

The Verna in Russia has gotten a brand new design for the front with newly styled projector headlamps with LED DRLs, an all-new front grille with mesh-honeycomb design and new front bumper. In profile, the car is almost identical while the rear gets a new bumper, with slightly revised LED tail-lamps. The car also gets new alloy-wheels with gunmetal finish.

The inside of the Verna features a revised layout. The dash gets a new touchscreen system and will also come with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car technology. The Verna in India will also get a sunroof like it currently does. The centre console has a new design and the Russia spec model also has an all-black interior, but the India spec is likely to continue with a black and beige scheme.

As the vehicle once it arrives will have to comply with BS6 norms, the Verna will borrow its power and drivetrain from the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Seltos uses 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, with the option of a 1.4-litre turbo petrol with a 7-speed DCT. The latter option is unlikely to be offered with the Verna, but currently, there is no confirmation at the moment. However, all engine offerings are likely to feature automatic options along with a 6-speed manual as standard.

With the addition of new features and BS6 upgrades, the price of the Verna facelift is likely to see an increase over the existing model range. The Verna rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City which will also see a generation change that will be launched in April, the Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, and the Toyota Yaris.