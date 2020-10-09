2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

The Hyundai Verna has gotten a little more affordable for someone looking for a sedan under the Rs 10 lakh bracket. Here’s how the new Verna E variant makes it possible.

Silently, Hyundai has introduced a new entry-level variant of the Verna. The Verna E variant is the new base model which has been priced at Rs 9.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Until now, the Verna’s price started from Rs 9.38 lakh for the base petrol. The new E variant now brings the Verna at an even lower price point than the 4th-gen Honda City which starts at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new E variant of the Verna is only offered with the petrol engine at the moment. The base diesel on offer continues to be the S+ model while the 1.0 Turbo is only offered with the top-sped SX(O) variant.

In terms of equipment, the entry-level E variant is similar to the S model. But, some key features like the 8-inch touchscreen has been removed which means no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. In addition, the USB charger and a sunglass holder have also been dropped. Other than these omissions, the E variant is the same in teams of styling, interior and features. The E variant is only offered with the petrol variant and is powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder MPI engine. The motor is tuned to churn out 113hp and 144Nm of torque. With the base model, the Verna is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Verna faces stiff competition in its segment. It competes against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, 4th-gen Honda City, Toyota Yaris and the Skoda Rapid in the bottom end of the spectrum. Additionally, higher up the ladder, the 5th-gen Honda City is the closest rival along with the Volkswagen Vento also in the mix.

