2020 Hyundai Verna gets new E variant at Rs 9 lakh: Undercuts old Honda City price

The Hyundai Verna has gotten a little more affordable for someone looking for a sedan under the Rs 10 lakh bracket. Here’s how the new Verna E variant makes it possible.

By:October 9, 2020 2:59 PM

Silently, Hyundai has introduced a new entry-level variant of the Verna. The Verna E variant is the new base model which has been priced at Rs 9.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Until now, the Verna’s price started from Rs 9.38 lakh for the base petrol. The new E variant now brings the Verna at an even lower price point than the 4th-gen Honda City which starts at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new E variant of the Verna is only offered with the petrol engine at the moment. The base diesel on offer continues to be the S+ model while the 1.0 Turbo is only offered with the top-sped SX(O) variant.

In terms of equipment, the entry-level E variant is similar to the S model. But, some key features like the 8-inch touchscreen has been removed which means no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. In addition, the USB charger and a sunglass holder have also been dropped. Other than these omissions, the E variant is the same in teams of styling, interior and features. The E variant is only offered with the petrol variant and is powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder MPI engine. The motor is tuned to churn out 113hp and 144Nm of torque. With the base model, the Verna is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Hyundai Verna faces stiff competition in its segment. It competes against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, 4th-gen Honda City, Toyota Yaris and the Skoda Rapid in the bottom end of the spectrum. Additionally, higher up the ladder, the 5th-gen Honda City is the closest rival along with the Volkswagen Vento also in the mix.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

Honda offers up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on its cars: Extended warranty & more in The Great Honda Fest

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Audi Q8 Celebration discounted festive season model launched at Rs 98.98 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

New Nissan Magnite spy shot hints at near-concept like design: India launch soon

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

Honda H'ness (Highness) CB350 Detailed Walk-around | Exhaust Note | Every feature explained!

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

World Rally inspired Hyundai i20 N teased: 200hp throaty exhaust note released

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Audi Q2 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of Audi's most affordable SUV

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Honda H'ness CB350 price revealed: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival gets two variants

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Toyota, Myles tie-up to expand car subscription service: Own a Glanza, Innova for this much per month!

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC luxury electric SUV launched in India at Rs 99.3 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV India Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Feature, images

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!

BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS launched in India: Cheaper than BS4 models by this much!

MG Gloster price at launch surprises! Toyota Fortuner rival's variant, features, specs

MG Gloster price at launch surprises! Toyota Fortuner rival's variant, features, specs

2020 BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch Highlights: New features, price, colours

2020 BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch Highlights: New features, price, colours

MG Gloster India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, variants

MG Gloster India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, variants

Micelio to launch EV for last-mile delivery soon: How it is fuelling India's EV start-ups with Discovery studio!

Micelio to launch EV for last-mile delivery soon: How it is fuelling India's EV start-ups with Discovery studio!

Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets more affordable with mid-spec XT and XT+ variants

Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets more affordable with mid-spec XT and XT+ variants

Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets new colour option: Stealth Edition launched at Rs 72,950

Hero Maestro Edge 125 gets new colour option: Stealth Edition launched at Rs 72,950