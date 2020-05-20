2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna launched at Rs 9.3 lakh: India’s first connected mid-size sedan

The biggest highlight of the 2020 Hyundai Verna is the addition of Hyundai's BlueLink technology with over 40 safety and other features first introduced with the Hyundai Venue. It gets three engine options.

SS Kim, MD & CEO,HMIL at the launch of the new Verna

While the prices for the 2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna had been announced earlier in March, it never got a formal launch owing to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Now though, Hyundai have made an official announcement about the new Verna’s launch that has happened closer to the lockdown which is now hopefully heading to its final stages. According to studies and analysis, personal mobility will grow tremendously post lockdown owing to safety concerns. Hence people will be looking out for car buying options once lockdown lifts and Hyundai will be ready with the new Verna.

The biggest highlight of the 2020 Verna is the addition of Hyundai’s BlueLink technology that was first introduced with the Hyundai Venue. Besides, it gets three engine options – a 115 hp 1.5-litre petrol with the option of a six-speed manual or CVT, a 115 hp 1.5-litre diesel with the option of a six-speed manual or AT and a 120 1.0-litre turbo-diesel paired with a seven-speed DCT.

New 2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna variants and prices:

S S+ SX SX IVT 1.5 Litre

Petrol 930585 – 1070389 1195389 1.5 Litre

Diesel – 1065585 1205389 – 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI – – – – 1.5 Litre

Petrol SX AT SX(O) SX(O) IVT SX(O) AT SX(O) Turbo DCT 1.5 Litre

Diesel – 1259900 1384900 – – 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI 1320389 1394900 – 1509900 – – – – – 1399000

Hyundai has spruced up the design and styling of the Verna with a cascading grille and projector headlamps, projector fog lamps and new bumpers. The alloy wheels have been redesigned and so is the tail light. Inside, the upholstery has been reworked and it gets a digital instrument console.

Also read: Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

Hyundai say that the new Verna has been equipped with 12 segment-first features that include Blue Link, Front Ventilated Seats, Digital Cluster with 10.67cm Color TFT MID, Wireless Phone Charger, Smart Trunk, Arkamys Premium Sound, Driver Rear View Monitor (DRVM), Emergency Stop Signal, Twin Tip Muffler design, ECO coating, Rear USB Charger, and Luggage Net & Hooks.

The new Verna will come with 3-year/unlimited km or 4-year/60,000km or 5-year/50,000 km. Hyundai is also offering the 3 years of road-side assistance, Blue Link Subscription and Map Updates along with 15th Day Home Visit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.