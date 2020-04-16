2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift: Whats new on the upcoming Compass, Harrier rival

The Jeep Compass rival, the Hyundai Tucson will be getting a mid-life refresh. A tweaked face and a fresh interior. But what’s really under the skin of the 2020 facelift SUV?

At the 2020 Auto Expo in February, Hyundai India took the wraps off of the 2020 model year Tucson and announced that the facelifted SUV will be launched later this year. The Tucson was expected to be launched in April 2020, however, the official price announcement is likely to be delayed due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Hyundai has revealed nearly all the details about the 2020 Tucson and what it will offer against the older model.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Exterior

Overall the styling of the Tucson remains largely unchanged. However, on closer inspection, some new features can be seen. The headlamps are brand new projector LEDs with five-illuminating elements. It will continue to get LED DRLs but with a new sharper design. The front grille is now sharper, and the front bumper has also been tweaked. The tail lamps are now all LEDs as well and the rear bumper now sports dual-exhaust tips. The Tucson will also sport new alloy wheels.

Interior images of the 2020 Hyundai Tucson are international spec models and are for representative purposes.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Interior

The cabin of the new Tucson features a new dashboard design with a new touchscreen infotainment system. It is an 8-inch unit that features a floating design. It will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with the latest operating system from Hyundai and BlueLink. More on that below. The Tucson will also feature a brand new panoramic sunroof and the cabin will be finished in all-black colour theme for the Indian market and feature soft-touch materials on most surfaces.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Engine

The Tucson will be powered by 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel and petrol engines. The diesel is tuned to develop 183hp and comes mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The petrol, on the other hand, is a 150hp motor that will continue to use the 6-speed automatic transmission.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Features

The new Tucson will also come with an Infinity Premium Sound system and will also offer a wireless charging pad for modern smartphones. The SUV will also offer Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Smart Power Tailgate, Electric Parking Brake, 8-way adjustable Power Seats and more.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Smart features

Like we mentioned before, the new Tucson will get its BlueLink connected car technology. The Tucson will also come with Hyundai iblue and Voice Recognition. With BlueLink, Hyundai will offer many convenient features that would improve Safety, Security, Geographic Information Services, Vehicle Management Relationship Management, Artificial Intelligence, Alert Services and Location-Based Services in the car. Similar technologies that are being offered in most modern Hyundai models across the range.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Safety

Hyundai claims the Tucson is designed with keeping in mind their ‘Safe Drive Philosophy’. In addition to the active safety features, 70% of the construction of the new Tucson is built from high Strength Steel (AHSS + HSS). It will offer 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, hill descent control, brake assist and more.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Expected Price

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson BS4 model was priced between Rs 18.7 lakh to Rs 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). But with the new model featuring new technology in addition to more expensive BS6 compliant engines, prices of the Tucson are expected to increase. The new 2020 Tucson facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 19.5 lakh to Rs 27.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tucson directly rivals the Jeep Compass but it also competes against the higher variants of the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.