2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift launch tomorrow: 5 things to know about Harrier, Compass rival

The new Hyundai Tucson will be launched tomorrow to take on the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq and more. The Tucson will come equipped with a list of new features, updated styling and reworked engines and transmissions meeting BS-VI norms, the new Hyundai Tucson will be feature-rich, and well equipped against its rivals. Here’s what to expect.

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson will be launched in India tomorrow. The new Tucson will come equipped with a line of BS6 compliant engines, and all the latest technology and gadgets usually found in modern Hyundai models. Hyundai India already debuted the car at the 2020 Auto Expo in February 2020, and the SUV was expected to be launched sometime in April 2020. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hyundai was forced to delay the arrival of the new Tucson. At the time the Tucson was revealed in India, the manufacturer revealed all the specifications and features of what will be offered with the new 2020 model. Here are five key things to know about the soon to be launched new 2020 Hyundai Tucson.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Engine and Specifications

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson will come equipped with the options of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The diesel engine is tuned to develop 183hp and will come equipped with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The petrol option will deliver 150hp and will be mated a 6-speed automatic. Hyundai is likely to offer manual transmission versions of the Tucson as well, while an all-wheel-drive variant may also be on the cards like before.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Exterior Styling

The new Tucson stays true to the design of the older model but features some minor tweaks to look a little more up-to-date. On close inspection you would find that the headlamps are new projector LEDs with five-illuminating elements, it also features LED DRLs all with a new sharper look than before. The front grille is a little more angular and the front bumper has also been revised. The tail-lamps are now all LEDs while the revised rear bumper will feature dual-exhaust tips. The alloy wheels on the new Tucson will also be brand new.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Interior, Dashboard

The new Tucson will feature a brand new dashboard layout and design It will feature a brand new 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai’s latest operating system offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with BlueLink connectivity. The Tucson will offer a panoramic sunroof, and the cabin will be finished in an all-black trim for the Indian market with soft-touch materials on most surfaces for a premium feel.

2020 Hyundai Tucson New Features

Along with the latest iteration of connected features with Hyundai BlueLink, the new Tucson will feature an Infinity Premium Sound system, wireless smartphone charging, tyre pressure monitors, smart power tailgate, electric parking brake, 8-way power-adjustable seats, 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, hill descent control, brake assist among many more.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Rivals and Prices

The BS4 spec Hyundai Tucson was priced from Rs 17.7 lakh to Rs 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new BS6 spec model is expected to be priced between Rs 19.5 lakh to Rs 27.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) taking into account the cost to upgrade to the more stringent emission norms, along with the integration of the new features. With that price range, the Hyundai Tucson will directly rival other SUVs in its segment like the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Honda CR-V, Volkswagen T-Roc and the Skoda Karoq.

