2020 Hyundai i20 interior spied: Fully-digital instrument cluster, floating touchscreen and more!

The next-generation Hyundai i20 is likely to make its global debut very soon. Test mules of this hatchback's updated version have been spotted testing internationally, as well as in India several times in the recent past. A fresh set of spy images, courtesy thekoreancarblog.com now partially reveals the interior of the 2020 Hyundai i20. Going by these spy images, it seems that the European-spec i20 will get a fully digital instrument cluster. In addition to this, it will also get a floating touchscreen infotainment system of a fairly large size.

The digital instrument cluster gets two dials, one for the speedometer and one for the rev-counter. In-between these two dials is a MID display.

The images also reveal that the next-generation Hyundai i20 will get a new multifunctional steering wheel. Its design is identical to what we have seen on some of the recent models from Hyundai i.e. the Venue and the Grand i10 Nios.

Previous spy shots of the new i20 have revealed that it will get a sharper and sportier exterior design in comparison to the current model. Its aesthetics will be in sync with Hyundai's latest design language.

It is too early to comment on the engine specifications of the 2020 Hyundai i20. However, reports suggest that the India-spec version is likely to borrow the 1.-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine from the Venue. It could even get the 7-speed DCT from the sub-compact SUV as well. In addition to the petrol engine, the new i20 is likely to be offered with a BS-6 compliant diesel engine. The diesel engine in question will be the 1.5-litre motor borrowed from the Kia Seltos.

The next-generation Hyundai i20 is likely to arrive in India sometime next year. It will continue to offer competition to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

Image Credits: thekoreancarblog.com