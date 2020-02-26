2020 Hyundai i20 interior revealed: To feature BlueLink connectivity, wireless charging and more

The new Hyundai i20 will have two digital screens, new colour combinations, and full-width horizontal blades across the front interior of the vehicle, that stretch left-to-right across a high dashboard

Hyundai is manning its battle stations, well, more like its car-ing them. The new Hyundai Creta is on its way to possibly reclaim the post of the hottest-selling compact SUV. And now, after about three weeks of releasing a teaser of the new i20, Hyundai have revealed the interior of the car which will debut during the Geneva Motor Show next month. It is yet to be seen what changes will the India-spec model get in comparison to the car unveiling in Geneva in a few days.

The new i20 will have two digital screens, new colour combinations and full-width horizontal blades across the front interior of the vehicle, that stretch left-to-right across a high dashboard which contains the air vents. It gets integrated ambient lighting and the colour accents match throughout the interior. The all-new i20 is available with three different interior trims: Black, Mono and Black & Grey.

Two 10.25’’ screens for upgraded connectivity

The new i20 features two digital screens to accommodate its upgraded connectivity features. Behind the steering wheel is a 10.25-inch digital cluster with a key colour that changes based on the selected drive mode – blue for Normal, green for Eco, and orange for Sport. To the right of the steering wheel, mounted high in the visual centre is a 10.25-inch centre AVN (audio/video/navigation) touchscreen.

Integrated into the AVN touchscreen are a range of new connectivity features, including Hyundai Bluelink Telematics. Among these are Hyundai LIVE services, which include real-time traffic and weather data, information about nearby fuel stations including fuel prices and parking spaces, and online voice recognition. Further Bluelink services include Find My Car, remote lock services, navigation to local points of interest, vehicle alarm information, and maintenance reports.

In addition, the new i20 is fully compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, wireless in combination with the 8” Display Audio. A wireless charging pad is available as well. A new Bose audio system consisting of eight speakers, including a subwoofer.

