2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 price in India LIVE: 2020 Hyundai i20 is all set to roll out in our market today boasting a whole new look and design, along with the addition of an array of new features. The European-spec i20 was revealed earlier this year and the Indian version too was unveiled fully a few days back when Hyundai opened bookings for its new premium hatchback. The 2020 i20 will offer three engine options, four transmission options, and like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, the i20 will now also have BlueLink Internet-connected features. We are keeping a close eye on the launch proceedings of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival. Stay tuned for more details.
The current model of the Hyundai i20 is priced at Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and considering Hyundai’s pricing of its recent products, the new 2020 i20 is expected to be priced competitively as well. However, with the added features and the turbo variant, the top of the line model is likely to be priced at about Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai will be live streaming the launch of the new 2020 Hyundai i20 in India today at 1200 hrs.
Watch the origin story of the Hyundai i20 with Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO
Hyundai will most likely equip the higher variants of the 2020 i20 with its BlueLink connected car tech. The features with the new BlueLink 1.5 version would include a virtual assistant that can be activated with the wake word ‘Hey BlueLink’ voice command. Like the new Creta, the i20 is likely to offer similar features that include safety, security, remote access, vehicle management, location-based services, smartwatch access, among others.
The new i20 will get six colour options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, and Metallic Copper, plus two dual-tone options – Polar White with Black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof.
The new i20 is likely to come with the same engine options as the Venue subcompact SUV. The petrol offering would likely be a 1.2-litre MPI engine that makes 82 hp and 115 Nm of torque. The diesel variants would come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with 98 hp and 240 Nm of torque. The third option would be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 120 hp and 172 Nm. Transmission options for the new i20 will include IVT, 7DCT, iMT, and manual.
Hyundai’s latest-generation models across the globe have been following a new aggressive and sharp design language. The all-new i20 is no exception to the list. With ‘Z’ theme design cues that are visible on multiple parts of the vehicle, Hyundai is calling its new design language ‘Sensuous Sportiness’.
The new 2020 Hyundai i20 will broadly be available in four variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) variants. It’ll get options of BS6 petrol, diesel, and turbo petrol engines with transmission options that include a manual, CVT, DCT, and Hyundai clutchless manual transmission that is also available in the Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.