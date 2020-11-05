  1. Auto
  2. car-news
  3. 2020 hyundai i20 india launch live new i20 bluelink features expected price maruti baleno tata altroz

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 India price, specs LIVE: The new i20 gets a fresh new design, three engine options including diesel, four transmission options including Hyundai's iMT, and dual colour exterior colour options.

By: | Updated: November 5, 2020 12:00:16 pm
new 2020 hyundai i20 bookings

2020 Hyundai i20 price in India LIVE: 2020 Hyundai i20 is all set to roll out in our market today boasting a whole new look and design, along with the addition of an array of new features. The European-spec i20 was revealed earlier this year and the Indian version too was unveiled fully a few days back when Hyundai opened bookings for its new premium hatchback. The 2020 i20 will offer three engine options, four transmission options, and like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, the i20 will now also have BlueLink Internet-connected features. We are keeping a close eye on the launch proceedings of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival. Stay tuned for more details.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    12:00 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    Where to watch

    11:56 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    2020 Hyundai i20 expected price

    The current model of the Hyundai i20 is priced at Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and considering Hyundai’s pricing of its recent products, the new 2020 i20 is expected to be priced competitively as well. However, with the added features and the turbo variant, the top of the line model is likely to be priced at about Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

    11:37 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    2020 Hyundai i20 India launch - Where to watch

    Hyundai will be live streaming the launch of the new 2020 Hyundai i20 in India today at 1200 hrs.

    11:34 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    Hyundai i20 origin story

    Watch the origin story of the Hyundai i20 with Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO

    11:29 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    2020 Hyundai i20 features

    Hyundai will most likely equip the higher variants of the 2020 i20 with its BlueLink connected car tech. The features with the new BlueLink 1.5 version would include a virtual assistant that can be activated with the wake word ‘Hey BlueLink’ voice command. Like the new Creta, the i20 is likely to offer similar features that include safety, security, remote access, vehicle management, location-based services, smartwatch access, among others.

    11:20 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    2020 Hyundai i20 colour options

    The new i20 will get six colour options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, and Metallic Copper, plus two dual-tone options – Polar White with Black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof.

    11:12 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    2020 Hyundai i20 engine options

    The new i20 is likely to come with the same engine options as the Venue subcompact SUV. The petrol offering would likely be a 1.2-litre MPI engine that makes 82 hp and 115 Nm of torque. The diesel variants would come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with 98 hp and 240 Nm of torque. The third option would be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 120 hp and 172 Nm. Transmission options for the new i20 will include IVT, 7DCT, iMT, and manual.

    11:06 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    2020 Hyundai i20 design

    Hyundai’s latest-generation models across the globe have been following a new aggressive and sharp design language. The all-new i20 is no exception to the list. With  ‘Z’ theme design cues that are visible on multiple parts of the vehicle, Hyundai is calling its new design language ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. 

    11:04 (IST)05 Nov 2020
    2020 Hyundai i20

    The new 2020 Hyundai i20 will broadly be available in four variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) variants. It’ll get options of BS6 petrol, diesel, and turbo petrol engines with transmission options that include a manual, CVT, DCT, and Hyundai clutchless manual transmission that is also available in the Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.

    The older-gen i20 was called the “Elite i20” as it differed from its European counterpart. Additionally, Hyundai wanted to stamp the i20 as a premium hatchback model in India. With the image, Hyundai has dropped the “Elite” prefix to the name of the model. The all-new i20 will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

    RELATED VIDEOS