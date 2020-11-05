2020 Hyundai i20 India launch LIVE: New design, engine options, BlueLink features, expected price

2020 Hyundai i20 price in India LIVE: 2020 Hyundai i20 is all set to roll out in our market today boasting a whole new look and design, along with the addition of an array of new features. The European-spec i20 was revealed earlier this year and the Indian version too was unveiled fully a few days back when Hyundai opened bookings for its new premium hatchback. The 2020 i20 will offer three engine options, four transmission options, and like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, the i20 will now also have BlueLink Internet-connected features. We are keeping a close eye on the launch proceedings of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival. Stay tuned for more details.

