Explained: 2020 Hyundai i20 design and how the car is made

Hyundai India has released a video explaining the processes that go into the manufacturing of the new Hyundai i20. Moreover, we get a few glimpses of the car and hence, clarity on what to expect from the upcoming hatchback.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is set to roll out the new i20 soon but before that happens the company gives us all a looksie into the origin story of the car which Hyundai describes as a ‘Masterpiece of Human Centric Engineering’. Following below is a video Hyundai released showcasing the standards and processes that go into the manufacturing of the new Hyundai i20 through prudent use of Industry 4.0 automation.

Hyundai’s latest-generation models across the globe have been following a new aggressive and sharp design language. The all-new i20 is no exception to the list. With ‘Z’ theme design cues that are visible on multiple parts of the vehicle, Hyundai is calling its new design language ‘Sensuous Sportiness’.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The glimpses of the car in the video reveal most of the design elements for the India-spec version will be similar to what is available in Europe. The alloy wheel design on the i20 in India also looks to be similar to the European version of the hatchback. The new i20 is also expected to be offered in dual-tone exterior paint options.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hyundai i20 superstructure

o A superstructure has been created which Hyundai says enhances crash worthiness and makes the car lighter. It features an extensive application of 66% advanced and high-strength steel

o The superstructure is created using 5,400 tonnes stamping at the Press Shop

o Hyundai promises enhanced process quality, changing shapes of metal in curves & creases through Online Condition Monitoring systems to monitor machine vibration

o The use of advanced digital gauge to check the panel thinning distribution – crack, neck prediction methodology that helps in manufacturing zero crack panels

o Hyundai has used ‘high-quality grade coils’

o Use of 3D scanning of parts for greater accuracy and precision

i20 at the body shop

o Using technology enabled high-quality welding process that features over 450 4th Gen Robots offering 100% Weld Automation with over 4,000 welding spots in each car, and more than 70 cars being processed every hour

o Robots on the line offer a glimpse of the manufacturing process

o The Body Shop on the Global Body Build Line has three stage advance quality conformation where the quality system is enabled with ‘Quality 4.0 techniques’

o Intelligent weld monitoring

Also read: Next-gen Hyundai i20 India model teased: 5 Things to expect from Baleno, Altroz rival

o Real-time weld quality confirmation system (colour tip sensor)

o Real-time sealer quality confirmation system

o In-house data scientists in shop floor ensure quality confirmation of Mastic Sealer through Vision Inspection system

As an organisation that is committed to giving customers Quality Time, the focus has remained on ensuring supreme levels of manufacturing excellence. This has perfectly culminated in the all-new i20, delivering robust and reliable performance. With Hyundai’s 24-year rich manufacturing heritage of ‘Make in India’, the all-new i20 is yet another benchmark brand from Hyundai that is an edge above the rest, Ganesh Mani S, Director – Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.