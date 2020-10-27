2020 Hyundai i20 India launch on 5 November: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival to get clutchless manual option

2020 Hyundai i20 is set to be launched in India next month and bookings will be opened well before on 28th October. The new i20 will be the first in the segment to feature Hyundai's iMT - clutchless manual transmission.

After having drummed up a lot of anticipation for the new 2020 Hyundai i20 by means of teasers, sketches, and a video on its design and manufacturing, the South Korean manufacturer has now revealed the car in full. Also, bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival will be opened on 28 October at Rs 21,000 and Hyundai has announced that the new i20 will be launched on the 5th of November. Along with this announcement, Hyundai has let out more details about the upcoming hatchback including its variants. Hyundai is offering 10% cashback on the booking amount to (HDFC and ICICI) customers who book through Click To Buy.

The new 2020 Hyundai i20 will broadly be available in four variants – Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) variants. It’ll get options of BS6 petrol, diesel, and turbo petrol engines with transmission options that include a manual, CVT, DCT, and Hyundai clutchless manual transmission that is also available in the Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.

The new i20 is likely to come with the same engine options as the Venue subcompact SUV. The petrol offering would likely be a 1.2-litre MPI engine that makes 82 hp and 115 Nm of torque. The diesel variants would come powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with 98 hp and 240 Nm of torque. The third option would be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 120 hp and 172 Nm. Transmission options for the new i20 will include IVT, 7DCT, iMT, and manual.

Also read: Explained: 2020 Hyundai i20 design and how the car is made

Hyundai will most likely equip the higher variants of the 2020 i20 with its BlueLink connected car tech. The features with the new BlueLink 1.5 version would include a virtual assistant that can be activated with the wake word ‘Hey BlueLink’ voice command. Like the new Creta, the i20 is likely to offer similar features that include safety, security, remote access, vehicle management, location-based services, smartwatch access, among others.

The new i20 will get six colour options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, and Metallic Copper, plus two dual-tone options – Polar White with Black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof.

The current model of the Hyundai i20 is priced at Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and considering Hyundai’s pricing of its recent products, the new 2020 i20 is expected to be priced competitively as well. However, with the added features and the turbo variant, the top of the line model is likely to be priced at about Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.