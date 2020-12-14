2020 Hyundai i20 continues to be a crowd-puller! 30,000 bookings in just 40 days

The new 2020 Hyundai i20 price in India currently starts at Rs 6.79 lakh and reaches up till Rs 11.32 lakh for the turbo petrol DCT trim. Here is what all the new i20 and how it has managed to attract the customers in India.

The new 2020 Hyundai i20 has received 30,000 bookings in just 40 days, showing the huge interests Indians have been showing in this hatchback since its launch. The company has stated in a press statement that the said model has witnessed 10,000 deliveries with 20,000 wholesales during the aforementioned period. With 100 million views and a reach of 270 million across social media platforms, the all-new 2020 Hyundai i20 has captured the interest of new-age customers, the company noted. Hyundai reveals that nearly 10 percent of the customers have booked the dual-tone colour options. Also, Fiery Red & Starry Night are the most popular colour options among buyers for the new i20. Prime features on the new 2020 Hyundai i20 include 6-Airbags, ESC with VSM & Hill Assist Control along with Bose Premium 7 Speaker Sound System.

Watch video | Our 2020 Hyundai i20 detailed review:

Moreover, you get a digital cockpit with 26.03 cm HD Touchscreen Infotainment & Navigation System along with Hyundai’s Bluelink with Over the Air (OTA) Map Updates. The higher variants of the car also get Oxyboost Air Purifier with Air Quality Indicator, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and also, wireless charger with a cooling pad. The new 2020 Hyundai i20 has been launched in three engine options which are – a 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel BS6 with 6MT, a 1.2L Kappa Petrol BS6 with 5MT/IVT and last, a 1.0L T-GDi Petrol BS6 with iMT & 7DCT. The company is offering multiple warranty options with the car – 3 years/ 1,00,000 kms, 4 Years/50,000 kms and 5 Years/40,000 km. Moreover, the new Hyundai i20 is being offered with 3 years BlueLink Subscription and 3 Years Road Side Assistance.

Speaking on the achievement, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that the company is witnessing a truly superlative customer response for the all-new Hyundai i20 that has captivated the hearts and minds of Indian customers with its futuristic design as well as advanced technologies. He adds that after a stellar festive season, Hyundai is happy to share that 10,000 customers have already taken delivery of the all-new i20.

