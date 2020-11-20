2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

The third-generation Hyundai i20 was launched in India earlier this month. The premium hatchback has had a complete overhaul and comes loaded with segment-first features to set a new benchmark for its rivals.

The all-new 2020 Hyundai i20 launched just earlier this month is off to a strong start, raking in 20,000 bookings in the first 20 days. Hyundai states that 4,000 deliveries of the new i20 have already been made and that more than 85 percent of the customers have opted for Sportz trim or higher. Now in its third generation, Hyundai i20 has been given a complete overhaul with a whole to look, an engine lineup that it shares with Hyundai Venue, and a long list of features many of which are a first in the segment. Prices of the 2020 i20 start at Rs 11.7 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India).

Also read: 2020 Hyundai i20 First Drive Review: India’s most feature-loaded hot hatch

2020 Hyundai i20 Petrol Prices

Magna: Rs 6.79 lakh

Sportz: Rs 7.59 lakh

Sportz IVT: Rs 8.59 lakh

Asta: Rs 8.69 lakh

Asta IVT: Rs 9.69 lakh

Asta (O): Rs 9.19 lakh

2020 Hyundai i20 Diesel Prices

Magna: Rs 8.19 lakh

Sportz: Rs 8.99 lakh

Asta (O): 10.59 lakh

2020 Hyundai i20 Turbo Petrol Prices

Sportz iMT: Rs 8.79 lakh

Asta iMT: Rs 9.89 lakh

Asta DCT: Rs 10.66 lakh

Asta (O) DCT: Rs 11.17 lakh

The new i20 comes with three engine options – a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 83 hp at 6,000 rpm and 122 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or CVT/IVT, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine with 99 hp and 240 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and lastly a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 118 hp at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1,500–4,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed iMT (clutch-less manual) or a seven-speed DCT.

Hyundai i20 boasts a list of segment-first features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and BlueLink Connected Car technology. It gets a digital TFT screen instrument cluster and a multi-function steering wheel. The new i20 also offers a smartphone wireless charging pad, an electric sunroof, an air-purifier, Bose audio system among many more. The i20 will come with six airbags, two of which are standard, ESC, HSA, VSC and other safety features as well.

