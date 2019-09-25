2020 Hyundai Elantra features list for India unofficially out: What it’ll offer

Hyundai India announced that it will be launching the facelifted Elantra on October 3 and the dealers are already accepting bookings. However, TeamBHP.com has revealed the variant wise feature list of the upcoming Elantra prior to its official release. The report states that the Elantra will be offered in three variants – S, SX and SX(O).

The Elantra ‘S’ variant according to the report some key features it will come equipped with include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable ORVMs, disc brakes on all four wheel-ends, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, clutch lock, Front dual, side and curtain airbags, ISOFIX seat mounts.

For the mid-level SX trim of the Elantra is said to be offered with automatic headlamp on function, electric sunroof, LED tail lamps, Electrically folding ORVMs, Hyundai’s 4G enabled BlueLink connectivity with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in addition to more along with the standard features from the base variant.

Along with the key features from the S and SX trims, the top of the line Elantra SX(O) front parking sensors, LED quad-projector headlamps, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, 4.2-inch MID with colour display, sliding front arm-rest, aluminium pedals.

While Hyundai has not announced what engines the Elantra will be offered with, it is likely that the sedan will continue to be offered with 1.6-litre petrol and diesel options. While the petrol will be a BS6 motor and the diesel will likely get an upgrade at a later stage to BS6 grade as well. The Elantra will compete against models like the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and the Skoda Octavia.

