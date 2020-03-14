2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are built on the same platform and have an enviable feature list as well as advance bookings

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is going to be launched in three days. Yes, the wait has been unbearable, we get it. The new Hyundai Creta is a proper leap over the older model. It also has a new set of engines as well as chassis. The feature list too is expansive. Hyundai tells us that they have received more than 10,000 bookings for the Creta. Such unprecedented demand during a lean period will ensure tears of joy, right? That this happened within 10 days of Hyundai opening bookings is stupendous. Now, Hyundai isn’t the only one in this segment that has got this response. Remember, a few months ago, the Kia Seltos too got such a brilliant response.

We have to give it to Kia though. The Seltos was the first mass-market BS-VI SUV in India. It came in at a time when the market overall was tepid. Kia started bookings for the Seltos in July while the launch was in August. On the very first day of opening the counter, more than 6,000 bookings were registered. There was a massive interest in the Seltos. Compared to this, what Hyundai has got seems like peanuts. From what we hear, a total of lakh units of the Seltos will have been sold by the end of this month.

The Seltos and Creta are both based on the same platform. The SUVs have an almost similar feature list too with Hyundai seeming to have a slight advantage. There is no distinguishing in the engine department with the same set of 1.5-litre petrol/diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol being passed on. The only difference though will be the fact that the Creta with 1.4 engine will also get paddle shifters, something that was missing on the Seltos.

So far, close to 10,000+ Seltos units are sold every month. The Creta at one point used to sell slightly less than that number. It remains to be seen if the equations shift once the new Creta comes in. Close battle this one will be!

