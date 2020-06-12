2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

The Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are two of the best selling SUVs in India. Offered between the price point of Rs 9.8 lakh to Rs 17.3 lakh, both SUVs offer an extensive feature list, spread across different variant offerings. However, some variants of the Seltos and Creta offer better equipment at different price points and this needs a closer inspection. So we tried to narrow down how each variant of the Kia Seltos differs from the corresponding trim of the Creta in a head-on comparison.

The biggest rivalries on the race tracks may have been the one between Ford and Ferrari at LeMans in the ‘60s but in a modern world and a more humble setting in India, another great rivalry is brewing between the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. We have already compared both models in terms of technicalities in a broader perspective with spec comparisons, price comparisons, and a few features which are unique to each other. However, both the Creta and Seltos are offered in multiple variants, so we wanted to establish on a variant by variant basis, which car has the upper hand if we zoom in further to take a closer look.

Hyundai Creta Turbo vs Kia Seltos GT-Line Turbo variant comparison

1.4 Litre Turbo Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos SX 7-DCT – Rs 16.1 lakh GTX – Rs 15.5 lakh GTX+ – Rs 16.3 lakh SX (O) 7-DCT – Rs 17.2 lakh GTX+ 7-DCT – Rs 17.2 lakh

Looking at the variant wise break up for the 1.4-litre turbo petrol variants between the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, the breakdown is fairly simple. The Seltos with the recent 2020 update is now offered in three variants with a manual transmission and a 7-speed DCT. The Creta, on the other hand, is only offered with the automatic DCT.

Starting with the lowest spec between the two cars, the Kia Seltos GTX manual (Rs 15.54 lakh) comes across as fairly well equipped. The Seltos GTX offers an 8-inch head-up display, six airbags, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen navigation with UVO connected car technology, tyre pressure monitor, ESC, HAC, VSM, BA, Smart Pure air purifier, electric sunroof, all-wheel disc brakes, 17-inch wheels, LED lighting and automatic climate control. The Kia Seltos GTX+ manual (Rs 16.39 lakh) builds on top of all those features with an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, electric sunroof, heated and cooled ventilated seats, Blind View Monitor, wireless charger, rain-sensing wipers and black & beige upholstery.

Both these variants go up against the Hyundai Creta SX 7-DCT (Rs 16.16 lakh) which is priced bang in the middle. The unique features of this variant of the Creta include the automatic gearbox along with the electric panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake with Auto Hold, and paddle shifters. While the Seltos uses its UVO connected car technology, this variant of the Creta offers Hyundai BlueLink. What the Creta misses out on are the Blind View Monitor, the head-up display and heated seats as it only gets a cooling function.

The top of the line Creta Turbo SX (O) (Rs 17.20 lakh) and the Seltos GTX+ DCT (Rs 17.29 lakh) are both equipped with the 7-speed DCT automatic. Both models have a lot in common and build on the feature list from the variants below. These include six airbags, 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment with Hyundai Bluelink / Kia UVO Connect, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, traction control and rear defogger. The Creta is limited in some ways against the Seltos as it only gets a reversing camera with rear parking sensors and again only cooled seats, but it has a 7-inch digital instrument cluster up its sleeve. The Seltos requests for a marginal premium as it offers Brake Assist, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and the option of a black-beige upholstery. That said, the panoramic sunroof on the Creta in comparison to the standard sunroof on the Seltos does add to the interior appeal significantly.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos 1.5L petrol variant comparison

1.5 Litre Petrol Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos EX – Rs 9.9 lakh HTE – Rs 9.8 lakh HTK – Rs 10.4 lakh S – Rs 11.7 lakh HTK+ – Rs 11.5 lakh SX – Rs 13.4 lakh HTX – Rs 13.3 lakh SX IVT – Rs 14.9 lakh HTX IVT – Rs 14.3 lakh SX (O) IVT – Rs 16.1 lakh –

The petrol variant offering from both the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos are quite spread out. The entry-level Hyundai Creta EX (Rs 9.99 lakh) goes directly up against the base petrol Kia Seltos HTE (Rs 9.89 lakh) which is slightly more affordable. Both base model Creta and Seltos petrol models come with projector headlamps, manual air-conditioning, rear AC vents and dual airbags as standard. What sets them apart is that the Creta offers an 8-inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-tone upholstery, electrically adjustable ORVMs and voice command features while the Seltos is equipped with an old-fashioned 3.8-inch audio system with Bluetooth, but it does get keyless entry. Although if you can shell out a little more, you could get the Seltos HTK (Rs 10.49 lakh) model which adds the 8-inch touchscreen like the Creta, along with a reversing camera and electronically adjustable ORVMs.

A step above you find the battle between the Hyundai Creta S (Rs 11.72 lakh) and the Kia Seltos HTK+ (Rs 11.59 lakh). Building on the variants listed above, the common features between them include rear AC vents, rear window sunshades and cruise control. The Creta has a few unique features like auto climate control, cooled glovebox and it adds a keyless entry.

With the Hyundai Creta SX (Rs 13.46 lakh) variant and the Kia Seltos HTX (Rs 13.34 lakh) variant, things start to become more interesting. As common, both the Creta SX and Seltos HTX come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, all-LED lighting, 10.25-inch HD infotainment with Hyundai Bluelink / Kia UVO connect and tyre pressure monitor. The Creta SX comes with additional features like ESP, traction control, air purifier with perfume diffuser, rear centre armrest with cupholders and a panoramic sunroof to get an edge over the Seltos, but the Kia does offer leather upholstery and anti-glare mirrors. The automatic variants of both models are equipped identically with the Hyundai Creta SX IVT priced at Rs 14.94 lakh against the Kia Seltos HTX IVT at Rs 14.34 lakh. The Kia Seltos HTX IVT is the highest trim level for the petrol model available currently, while Hyundai also offers additional features with the top of the like SX (O) IVT model.

While dual airbags are standard across all models between both cars, the Hyundai Creta SX (O) IVT (Rs 16.15 lakh) offers a total of six airbags, something the Seltos 1.5-litre petrol variants misses out. What it does offer in addition are cooled front seats, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-way powered driver seat, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos 1.5L diesel variant comparison

Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos E – Rs 9.9 lakh HTE – Rs 10.3 lakh EX – Rs 11.5 lakh HTK – 11.6 lakh S – Rs 12.7 lakh HTK+ – Rs 12.6 lakh / HTK+ AT – Rs 13.6 lakh SX – Rs 14.5 lakh / SX AT – Rs 16 lakh HTX – Rs 14.4 lakh SX (O) – Rs 15.8 lakh HTX+ – Rs 15.4 lakh SX (O) AT Rs 17.2 lakh HTX+ AT – Rs 16.4 lakh / GTX+ AT – Rs 17.3 lakh

Swipe or scroll left for the full table.

The diesel Hyundai Creta E (Rs 9.99 lakh) against the Kia Seltos HTE (Rs 10.34 lakh) comes with a set of key common features like projector headlamps, rear AC vents, dual airbags and manual air conditioner, and a standard 3.8-inch audio system with Bluetooth. The Creta diesel E model also comes with TPMS, remote central locking and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The Kia Seltos has only added keyless entry and steering mounted controls. Here, the Creta is cheaper by a good margin.

With the diesel Hyundai Creta EX model (Rs 11.49 lakh) against the Kia Seltos HTK (Rs 11.69 lakh), the Seltos is still priced at a premium. But common features between the two include electrically adjustable ORVMs and 8-inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Creta offers remote central locking and dual-tone interiors, while the Seltos also gains a reversing camera.

Going a step above, the Creta S (Rs 12.77 lakh) and the Seltos HTK+ (Rs 12.69 lakh) sees the addition of the reversing camera to the Hyundai, along with unique features like automatic climate control, dual-tone interiors, electronically adjustable ORVMs and LED tail lamps. Here the Seltos has to manage with manual HVAC controls, single tone interiors and halogen tail lamps, but outdoes the Creta with electrically adjustable & retractable ORVMs and LED DRLs. There is also an automatic variant – Seltos HTK+ AT (Rs 13.69 lakh) which makes the diesel auto more affordable than the Creta.

The diesel automatic for the Creta is only offered from the SX variant (Rs 14.51 lakh, SX AT – Rs 15.99 lakh). The Seltos however, does not get an HTX AT version for the diesel. The diesel manual Seltos HTX and the SX variants of the Creta are equipped with all the features from the lower trim levels, but offer the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Hyundai Bluelink / Kia Evo Connect, 17-inch alloy wheels, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic climate control and LED lighting. However, subtle differences in offerings are present like the Seltos offers leather upholstery, while the Creta offers fabric seats. On the other hand, the Seltos gets a standard sunroof, while the Creta offers a larger panoramic unit.

Building on the Creta SX and the Seltos HTX, we come to the top of the line Creta SX (O) and the Seltos HTX+ models. Both come with manual and automatic versions, but the Seltos also comes with an additional GT-Line model as the GTX+ AT. All of them offer everything from the SX/HTX models like the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with Hyundai Bluelink / Kia Evo Connect, automatic climate control, and more. But at this level, there are significant differences.

The Creta offers up to six airbags with all SX (O) models, but the Seltos only offers dual airbags for the HTX+ variants. Six airbags are offered in the Seltos GTX+ AT. The Creta comes with ESP, traction control, Hill Hold Control which are offered in the Seltos GTX+ only. However, the Seltos offers tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, while the Creta only has tilt adjustability. Additionally, the Creta offers an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, rear parking sensors, reversing camera and cooled seats. The Seltos in the GTX+ model offers a 360-degree camera, blind view monitoring, rain-sensing wipers, heated and cooled ventilated seats and a head-up display. But the Creta, on the other hand, comes with a panoramic sunroof, while the Seltos manages with a regular electrically operated sunroof.

Conclusion

From a micro perspective, the Kia Seltos aims to be accessible at a lower price point where ever possible by eliminating some features. The petrol models out-price the Hyundai Creta on nearly all occasions while offering more variety of options with three variants and a manual for the 1.4-litre turbo against the two DCT only variants for the Creta. For the standard 1.5-litre petrol model as well, the Seltos again out prices the Creta marginally. But at the cost of out-pricing, the Seltos loses out on a few key features that give the Creta and edge on the back of better value. Additionally, the diesel variants see the Creta having the price advantage and at the same time, offering more equipment in the lower variants than the Seltos.

Comparing the middle variants across the range for both SUVs is like splitting hair. But when you look at the higher variants of both the Creta and the Seltos, you can see that Hyundai tries to capture the wider audience by offering a heap load of features with the SX and SX(O) variant right at the top. Kia has instead taken a more carefully carved out path directing customers to other variants. For example, skipping the HTX+ in the petrol model, allows customers to explore the option of the 1.4-litre model that is loaded with more equipment, but is available at a little more premium. Similarly, by offering the sportier GTX+ with the diesel is a wise move, but it does come at a slightly higher cost compared to the Creta which can deliver a similar amount of technology and features at a lower price point.

It is quite apparent that none of the variants, be it entry-level, mid-level or the top of the line models will ever give you a sense of them being spartan. It all comes down to your budget and what feature is important to you and that will essentially be the deciding factor which one you should go for. In short, you cannot go wrong with either of the two Korean offerings.

Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Variants Features Tech-Line Variants Features GT-Line Variants Features E ABS with EBD, Dual front airbags, Impact sensing door locks, Remote central locking, Tyre pressure monitor, Follow-me-home Projector headlamps, LED tail-lamps, Dual-tone bumper, Black radiator grille, Grey and black interior colour scheme, 3.5-inch TFT multi-info display, Tilt adjust steering wheel, Height-adjustable driver’s seat, 12V Power Outlet, Cooled glove box, Manual air conditioner, Rear AC vents, Power windows, Power-adjustable wing mirrors, Adjustable front headrests, Manual day/night IRVM, Powered tailgate, Lane Change Indicator, Gear-shift indicator, 3.8-inch audio system with Bluetooth HTE ABS with EBD, Dual front airbags, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, Projector headlights, Follow-me-home headlamps, All four disc brakes, All power windows, keyless entry, 4-speaker sound system, 4-speaker sound system, Tilt adjust multi-function steering wheel, Rear AC vents, UVO Lite, Emergency Stop Signal, Front and Rear USB Charger, 3.8-inch audio system with Bluetooth EX 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition, 6 speaker sound system, Steering-mounted audio and calling controls, Front USB charger HTK LED fog lights, Electrically adjustable ORVMs, Front USB charging, 6 Speaker sound system, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Reverse camera with monitor S Rear defogger, Rear parking camera, Rear wiper with washer, 16-inch steel wheels, Front fog lamps, chrome front grille, Fabric Upholstery, Front and Rear USB charger, rearview camera monitor, Automatic climate control, Cruise control, Keyless entry, Push-button start, Auto Headlamps, Rear parcel tray, Rear Sunshade HTK+ 16-inch alloy wheels, LED mood lighting with sound effects, Power folding mirrors, Rear wiper and washer, Smart key with push-button start, Cruise control, Rear Sunshade, Rear parcel tray, Dual muffler design SX Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start assist, All 4 disc brakes, ISOFIX Child seat mounts, 17-inch clean-silver alloy wheels, Puddle lamps, LED DRLs, Leather-wrapped steering wheel, Ambient lighting, Rear armrest with cup holder, 60:40 split rear seats with reclining function and adjustable headrests, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluelink Connected car features, Panoramic sunroof, LED cabin light, Wireless charger, Powered ORVMs, Paddle shifters (AT only), Electric parking brake (AT only), Air purifier (AT only), Drive modes (AT only), Traction modes (AT only), Remote Engine Start-stop (Manual & Auto) HTX ISOFIX child seat mounts, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, four disc brakes, Automatic LED headlamps with DRLs, LED light bar, LED tail-lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, Leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjust, 60:40 split Rear reclining seats with adjustable headrests, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, UVO connectivity, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, ambient mood lighting, Auto-dimming IRVM, Remote Engine Start (AT Only), Wireless charging, Front and Rear USB port, Air Purifier, Automatic Climate Control, Sunroof, LED cabin light, Sunroof GTX ABS with EBD, Dual front airbags, four disc brakes, LED headlamps with DRLs and follow me home function, LED light bar, LED fog lamps, LED tail-lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, powered ORVMs, Smart key with push-button start, automatic climate control, LED mood lighting with sound effects. Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, Cruise control, Front and rear USB ports, Rear sunshade, Reclining rear seats with 60:40 split, Rear AC vents, 6-Speaker Arkamys sound system, reversing camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Wireless charging, Rain-sensing wipers, Air purifier, 8.0-inch heads up display, 7.0-inch Multi info display (instrument cluster)10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto and UVO Connect, Sunroof, LED cabin light SX (O) Creta SX (O Six airbags, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 7.0-inch Digital Driver Instrument Cluster, Auto-dimming IRVM, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, Leather upholstery, Leather upholstery Remote engine start-stop (Auto + Manual), Cooling ventilated seats, 8-way Powered driver’s seat. HTX+ Six airbags, Vehicle stability management (AT only), Hill-start assist (AT only), ESC (AT only), Front and rear parking sensors, UV Cut glass, 8-way Powered driver’s seat, 7.0-inch multi-info display, 8-speaker Bose sound system, 360-degree camera, Driver rearview monitor, cooled and heated Ventilated seats, Rain-sensing wipers, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, GTX+ Drive modes (AT only), Traction Modes (AT only), Vehicle stability management (AT only), Brake assist (AT only), Hill-start assist (AT only), ESC (AT only), Front and rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Bose 8-speaker sound system, 8-way power driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, Cooled and Heated Ventilated seats.

Swipe or scroll left for the full table.

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.