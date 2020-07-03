2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

The Hyundai Creta has been dominating the sales charts across the country ever since it pioneered the compact SUV space in India. Now in its second generation, the Creta finally has worthy rivals, yet it continues to be the leader among them and the Hyundai Creta Turbo model is one of the reasons why.

By:Published: July 3, 2020 12:36 PM

After pioneering the compact-SUV segment in India back in 2014, the Hyundai Creta set sales records with now over 6.5 lakh customers worldwide and over 4.5 lakh customers in India alone. Ever since the second-generation model was launched in India in March 2020, the Creta again has been a dominant force in its segment against all its rivals. Since the 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched, it has retaken the position as the best selling SUV in its segment. One of the most popular variants of the all-new Hyundai Creta is the “Turbo” model. Using technology like turbocharging, a dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters and selectable drive and traction modes, the Hyundai Creta Turbo aims to make use of features from high-end sports cars available to the masses.

Watch this video to know more about the Hyundai Creta Turbo:

The 2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo uses a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection. This 1.4 T-GDI motor is tuned to deliver 138bhp and 242Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters that make manual gear shifting control more convenient and faster for the driver. The Creta Turbo also offers three driving modes and three traction modes. With the new Creta Turbo model, Hyundai has tried to make the SUV as sporty as possible without making any compromises in comfort. The Creta Turbo offers a balanced suspension set up biased towards a firmer setting to help with stability through the corners, but it manages to also offer a comfortable ride for its occupants.

Additionally, Hyundai has also packed the Creta Turbo with a long list of safety features like Rear Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, 6 airbags, and the monocoque chassis is heavily built using Advanced High Strength Steel for added safety. For additional safety features, the Creta also gets Hyundai BlueLink technology that enables a long list of features that allow the user to control many aspects of the car, and also track the vehicle and monitor the vehicle’s status through a smartphone or a smartwatch through the internet.

 

