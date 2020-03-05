2020 Hyundai Creta to get over 50 connectivity features: India launch on 17th March

The new Hyundai Creta will get features like in-vehicle assistance like dial by number, public holidays information, tracking live cricket scores and more, and all these will work at the ease of a voice command.

By:Published: March 5, 2020 8:28:36 AM

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday announced the introduction of ‘Blue Link’ advanced connectivity solutions on its new Creta. The BS VI SUV will be equipped with over 50 connectivity features. HMIL also said it would feature Blue Link connectivity, bringing in “Hello Blue Link” – a wake-up word like “Alexa”. The new variant will allow customers to be more in sync with their cars via smart watch integrated Blue Link app. With heightened voice-enabled functions, customers can control vehicle features, such as opening/closing of sunroof, seat ventilation control, temperature, fan speed control, wind direction and air-intake type control, by just saying ‘Hello Blue Link’, the company said on Tuesday.

Other features like in-vehicle assistance like dial by number, public holidays information and tracking live cricket scores, all at the ease of a voice command, HMIL said. Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service), Hyundai Motor India, said: “With new Creta, Hyundai India aims to offer customers the ultimate technology experience. With smart and intuitive solutions offered, Hyundai aims to give customers a quality time on the go, enhancing the driving experience and providing a happy life to its customers.”

HMIL also said customers can access Blue Link’s connected services such as engine start/stop, door lock/unlock, vehicle status information (engine, heating, ventilation and air conditioning), door & tyre pressure warning, fuel level, auto healthy air purifier, vehicle alerts (geo-fencing, speed, time fence, valet, vehicle status and stolen vehicle) and notifications through a smart watch.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Super-premium feel! New Hyundai Creta 2020 rivals features found in much more expensive, top-end luxury cars

Super-premium feel! New Hyundai Creta 2020 rivals features found in much more expensive, top-end luxury cars

Astounding! Chinese car maker claims its SUV can prevent coronavirus: Here’s how

Astounding! Chinese car maker claims its SUV can prevent coronavirus: Here’s how

Toyota Vellfire features explained: Chauffeur controls, Ottoman seats, powered ceiling infotainment

Toyota Vellfire features explained: Chauffeur controls, Ottoman seats, powered ceiling infotainment

2020 Hyundai Creta to get 50+ connectivity features with BlueLink

2020 Hyundai Creta to get 50+ connectivity features with BlueLink

Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF BS6 launched: Here's what all you get for additional price!

Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF BS6 launched: Here's what all you get for additional price!

How to pass driving licence test despite high failure rate at Automated Driving Test Centres 

How to pass driving licence test despite high failure rate at Automated Driving Test Centres 

Next-gen Skoda Octavia RS goes hybrid: 245hp sports sedan, more electrified variants unveiled

Next-gen Skoda Octavia RS goes hybrid: 245hp sports sedan, more electrified variants unveiled

All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch in 2021: Expected features, engine and price

All-new Mahindra XUV500 launch in 2021: Expected features, engine and price

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India: What this Rs 68.94 lakh SUV offers

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon launched in India: What this Rs 68.94 lakh SUV offers

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V get expensive by this much!

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V get expensive by this much!

Can Coronavirus spell doom for F1 and MotoGP in 2020? How it possibly can

Can Coronavirus spell doom for F1 and MotoGP in 2020? How it possibly can

Hyundai unveils Prophecy EV concept: New EV platform with a joystick instead of steering wheel

Hyundai unveils Prophecy EV concept: New EV platform with a joystick instead of steering wheel

Fourth generation Audi A3 unveiled: Sedan likely to come to India in late-2020

Fourth generation Audi A3 unveiled: Sedan likely to come to India in late-2020

Top made-in-India electric scooters you can buy today: Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and more

Top made-in-India electric scooters you can buy today: Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and more

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe launched: Macan, X4 rival priced at Rs 62.7 lakh

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe launched: Macan, X4 rival priced at Rs 62.7 lakh

Top 5 Hyundai Creta features that Kia Seltos misses out on

Top 5 Hyundai Creta features that Kia Seltos misses out on

Yamaha India to focus on 125cc scooters in 2020: Last chance to buy Fascino 110

Yamaha India to focus on 125cc scooters in 2020: Last chance to buy Fascino 110

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 2 Review: Best thing to happen for F1 since season 1

Formula 1 Drive to Survive Season 2 Review: Best thing to happen for F1 since season 1

Kia India registers highest sales in February: Seltos highest-selling SUV for second consecutive month

Kia India registers highest sales in February: Seltos highest-selling SUV for second consecutive month

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking

EXCLUSIVE: TVS XL100 BS6 launched and the price difference is shocking