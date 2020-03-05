2020 Hyundai Creta to get over 50 connectivity features: India launch on 17th March

The new Hyundai Creta will get features like in-vehicle assistance like dial by number, public holidays information, tracking live cricket scores and more, and all these will work at the ease of a voice command.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday announced the introduction of ‘Blue Link’ advanced connectivity solutions on its new Creta. The BS VI SUV will be equipped with over 50 connectivity features. HMIL also said it would feature Blue Link connectivity, bringing in “Hello Blue Link” – a wake-up word like “Alexa”. The new variant will allow customers to be more in sync with their cars via smart watch integrated Blue Link app. With heightened voice-enabled functions, customers can control vehicle features, such as opening/closing of sunroof, seat ventilation control, temperature, fan speed control, wind direction and air-intake type control, by just saying ‘Hello Blue Link’, the company said on Tuesday.

Other features like in-vehicle assistance like dial by number, public holidays information and tracking live cricket scores, all at the ease of a voice command, HMIL said. Tarun Garg, director (sales, marketing & service), Hyundai Motor India, said: “With new Creta, Hyundai India aims to offer customers the ultimate technology experience. With smart and intuitive solutions offered, Hyundai aims to give customers a quality time on the go, enhancing the driving experience and providing a happy life to its customers.”

HMIL also said customers can access Blue Link’s connected services such as engine start/stop, door lock/unlock, vehicle status information (engine, heating, ventilation and air conditioning), door & tyre pressure warning, fuel level, auto healthy air purifier, vehicle alerts (geo-fencing, speed, time fence, valet, vehicle status and stolen vehicle) and notifications through a smart watch.

