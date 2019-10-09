2020 Hyundai Creta starts arriving at dealerships: Detailed images from China

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is likely to make its debut in China sometime during the month of October this year. Ahead of its official launch, the next-generation iteration of this compact SUV has started to arrive at the automaker's dealerships in China. Images, courtesy autohome.com, showcase, in detail, all the different aspects of the new iteration of this SUV. On the outside, the new Creta comes with Hyundai latest design language. In sync with the demand in the Chinese market, it comes with a large cascading grille at the front. The main-headlamp unit sits below the daytime running LEDs in such a way that it gives the front fascia of the car a peculiar look.

A similar design layout can be seen on the rear of the vehicle as well. From the side, the 2020 Hyundai Creta looks quite identical to the current generation model. However, there are subtle changes which give it a fresh appearance.

Image Credits: autohome.com

On the inside, the 2020 Hyundai Creta features a futuristic layout. It gets a massive screen on the centre console and hence the dashboard features a minimalistic layout. The Chinese-spec Creta comes with a digital instrument cluster. The seat upholstery is leather, however, it seems that there are no soft-touch materials on the dashboard. There is a central armrest on offer, both at the front as well as at the back. In addition to this, the cabin also comes with automatic climate control among other creature comforts.

Hyundai is likely to alter the exterior design of the next-generation Creta for the Indian market. Not only this, but there could be minor revisions inside the cabin as well.

As far as engine specifications are concerned, the India-spec model is likely to share its line-up with the Kia Seltos. The petrol derivative will be powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor good for 115 hp along with 144 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivatives will get a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit good for 115 hp along with 250 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission line-up of the 2020 Hyundai Creta will include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, both the engines will get their respective automatic gearbox as well.

