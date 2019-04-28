2020 Hyundai Creta spotted undisguised: Here’s what’s new

The next-generation Hyundai Creta was recently unveiled at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show. After the unveiling, the same has been spotted on the streets for the first time in what looks to be its production-ready avatar. The vehicle seen in the images is the exact replica of the show car seen at the motor show in China. And hence, gives us a clear idea of what the second generation iteration of this compact SUV is going to look like in flesh. The same is expected to make its debut in India during the next year's Auto Expo and consequently go on sale sometime during the first half of 2020.

The Creta has been an undisputed leader in the compact SUV segment in India. Its next-generation iteration comes with cosmetic updates which are in sync with Hyundai's latest design philosophy. Up front, as seen on the Venue, the Creta comes with sleek LED daytime running lamps positioned above the main headlamp unit.

Sitting in the centre is a chrome studded grill which adorn Hyundai's cascading design. The overall proportions of the SUV seem to be slightly bigger than the current generation iteration. Not only this but the character lines have been smoothened out and hence look a lot more modern in comparison.

The show car at the Shanghai Motor Show had a dual-tone roof. The vehicle seen in the images here does not. Hence, it could be a lower-spec trim, just like we have with the current generation of the Creta. The interiors of this SUV also get a complete makeover. They get an uncluttered design with a minimum amount of button and knobs with the dashboard dominated by a large, vertical touchscreen unit.

Since the 2020 Hyundai Creta will launch in India post the implementation of BS-6 emission regulations, it is going to get a new set of engine options. The line-up will include a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Manual, as well as automatic transmission options, will be on offer. Prices of the next-gen Hyundai Creta are expected to go up slightly. Thay said it will continue to retail in-between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

