2020 Hyundai Creta spotted in India: Five BIG changes that you can expect

Hyundai is soon going to introduce the next-generation iteration of the Creta in India. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the same has been spotted testing in India. An image which reveals the rear fascia of the said prototype has been shared on the Teambhp.com. We expect Hyundai to introduce the second-generation of the Creta in India next year. There is a possibility, that the carmaker might debut the same at the Auto Expo in February. Expect this compact SUV to get a sizable makeover with this generation update. It will feature changes across its parameters, be its the exterior design, interior layout, engine line-up and so on. In this report, we bring you five big changes and upgrades that you can expect from the new Hyundai Creta.

Completely Restyled Exteriors

Hyundai revealed the Chinese-spec second-generation Creta recently. Though the compact SUV retains the basic silhouette of the first generation iteration, it now comes with an all-new front and rear fascia along with other aesthetic alterations. Going by the spy images of the test mule seen in India, it seems that Hyundai has decided to bring in the Chinese-spec version to our country. The updated model gets sleek daytime running lights on top of the main-headlamp unit. Sitting in between is the large cascading grille. The split-headlamp layout is mimicked by the tail-lamps. The design updates of the new Creta can be a bit polarising and are a huge departure from the current iteration's aesthetics which are simple and pleasing to the eye.

Redesigned Interiors

The interiors of the 2020 Hyundai Creta will also feature a sizable upgrade. The Chinese-spec version of this compact SUV gets a posh layout with the cabin getting a white and black colour scheme. The design of the steering wheel is similar to what we see in the Venue. Similarly, the instrument cluster also gets a modern design. However, the biggest highlight of the Creta's cabin is the centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system. This results in minimalistic dashboard design.

Added Features

In terms of features, the current generation Hyundai Creta is pretty well-equipped. However, expect the next-generation iteration to be introduced with some additional creature comforts. Apart from the massive touchscreen system, the updated Hyundai Creta will get Bluelink connected car system. Just like the Venue, this will allow live tracking of the car, on-board diagnostics, remote immobilization among other features. Also included in the list will be electrically adjustable driver's seat, leather upholstery to name a few.

New Engine Line-up

The engine line-up of the 2020 Hyundai Creta will consist of all-new, BS-6 compliant engines. These will be the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines which were introduced on the Kia Seltos. Whether Hyundai decides to introduce the 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol engine in the Creta's line-up remains to be seen. The transmission line-up will consist of a manual as well as automatic options.

Prices

There have been speculations which state that the next-generation Hyundai Creta will get a seven-seater version in addition to the standard five-seater iteration. Prices of the 2020 Creta are likely to increase by a slight margin. However, it will continue to fall in the range of Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

