Hyundai takes top spot in SUV segment, Venue & Creta rake in numbers

Car sales figures in India last month saw a substantial downward contrast compared to the months before owing to the continuing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. A lot of new car launches have also been postponed for the same reason. Hyundai launched the 2020 Creta just days before the lockdown was announced but still managed to rake in good numbers. And now, we’ve learned that Hyundai Motor India is top of the list when it comes to sales in the UV segment in the country.

Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue amounted to 12,833 unit sales in March 2020. These sales figures are higher than the unit sales of Maruti Suzuki SUV and UV lineup that includes the S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Eritiga, XL6, and Gypsy, which collectively sold 11,904 units.

While Kia Seltos and Kia Carnival registered combined sales of 8,583, Mahindra’s UV lineup sold 3,079 units in the same month. The lineup includes the XUV 500, TUV 500, XUV 300, Scorpio, Nuvo Sport, Bolero, Alturas G4, Xylo, and Marazzo.

Earlier this month, Hyundai announced that in the few days of the new Creta’s launch and the beginning of the lockdown, 6,703 units of the 2020 Creta were sold. The manufacturer also stated that with this, Hyundai has increased its market share in India from 15.4 percent in March 2019 to 18.5 percent in March 2020. During the launch ceremony on 16 March, Hyundai India had confirmed that the bookings for the 2020 Creta had surpassed 14,000 and that 50% of these were for the diesel variants.

Last week, Hyundai Motor India announced multiple relief measures towards COVID-19. The company’s CSR arm – Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) says that the company will be contributing to the State and Central Government relief funds in order to help fight the pandemic.

The company will also be providing COVID-19 diagnostic kits that have been imported from South Korea. Moreover, it has joined hands with a local manufacturer to increase the production of ventilators in order to meet the growing demand in the state of Tamil Nadu and others.

