2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

Hyundai has recorded a strong market share of 26 percent in the SUV Segment for CY January ~ September 2020 and the Creta compact SUV has attained a sales milestone of over 5,20,000 units since its launch in 2015

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) today announced that the new 2020 Hyundai Creta has surpassed total bookings of 1,15,000 and that 60 percent of these bookings are for the diesel variants. Hyundai records a strong market share of 26 % in the SUV segment for the period of January ~ September 2020. The Creta has achieved a milestone of over 5.2 lakh unit sales since its launch in 2015.

The new Creta is also the most researched model on Hyundai’s end-to-end car-buying platform ‘Click to Buy’ with over 1,100 bookings. The Blue Link-enabled variants of the Creta have been very popular as well with over 25,000 customers opting for the connected SUV.

Also read: 2020 Hyundai Creta Test Drive Review: Can it outdo the Kia Seltos?

The 2020 Hyundai Creta powered by Hyundai’s new 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (BS6) engine paired with a seven-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) is gaining immense popularity among buyers. The new Creta comes with Hyundai’s ‘Wonder Warranty’ options – three years/unlimited km or four years/60,000 km or five years/50,000 km.

Also read: 2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos Comparison: The better diesel manual

Continuing with its leadership in the SUV segment, Hyundai Creta has set another benchmark in the industry with over 5,20,000 sales mark since its launch in 2015. Through its strong customer-centric products, Hyundai continues to drive delight and convenience, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

Following the success of its super performing brands, Hyundai’s passenger vehicle market share in January ~ September 2020 stood at 17.6 %. Furthermore, the new Creta recorded sales of 12,325 units in September 2020, continuing to top sales charts in its segment, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.