2020 Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 lockdown blues: Market Share increases

Hyundai Motor India has announced that sales figures of the new 2020 Creta and they do suggest that the COVID-19 lockdown has not affected its popularity by much. In fact, Hyundai India's market share has grown larger.

2020 Hyundai Creta had been long-awaited in the Indian passenger car market but just as luck would have it – a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic soon after it was launched. However, that hasn’t dulled the 2020 Creta’s popularity. In a mere few days between the launch and the imposing of the lockdown, Hyundai sold 6,703 units of the new Creta. With this Hyundai has also increased its market share in India. While it stood at 15.4% in March 2019, it is now at 18.5% in March 2020.

During the launch ceremony on 16 March, Hyundai India had confirmed that the bookings for the 2020 Creta had surpassed 14,000 and that 50% of these were for the diesel variants. The new Creta is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options.

The new Creta features the latest version of Hyundai BlueLink technology for connectivity features. It also comes with a BlueLink Integrated Smart Watch App through which customers can access BlueLink’s connected car services such as Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Fuel Level, etc), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and lots more.

2020 Hyundai Creta has been launched with three engine options – a 1.5L petrol, 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine. It also gets Drive Modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

New 2020 Creta variant-wise prices:

1.5L petrol MT – EX: Rs 9.99 lakh, S: 11.72 lakh, SX: 13.46 lakh, SX(O): Rs 16.15 lakh1.5L petrol CVT – SX: 14.94 lakh, SX(O): 16.15 lakh

1.4L turbo petrol DCT – SX: 16.16 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

1.5L diesel MT – E: Rs 9.99 lakh, EX: Rs 11.49 lakh, S: 12.77 lakh, SX: 14.51 lakh, SX(O): 15.79 lakh1.5L diesel AT – SX: 15.99 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

The starting price of the new Creta is Rs 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with warranty options that include 3 years/unlimited km, 4 years/60,000 km or 5 years/50,000 km. Hyundai is also offering 3 years of road-side assistance, BlueLink Subscription and map updates along with 15th Day Home Visit (Shubhaarambh). It primarily competes with the Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier.

