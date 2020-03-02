2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

Not only does the 2020 Hyundai Creta have a new look, but it will also come with features like wireless charging, voice command-controlled sunroof and next-generation connectivity through Hyundai’s BlueLink technology.

new hyundai creta cabin

Hyundai Motor Company will be launching its highly-anticipated 2020 Hyundai Creta in India on the 17th of March. The compact SUV’s new BS-VI model was unveiled during the 2020 Auto Expo, however, Hyundai did not reveal the interior of the car back then. Today, the manufacturer has unveiled the cabin and announced the opening of the bookings for 2020 Creta. Prospective customers can head to a Hyundai dealership near them or book their car online at Rs 25,000.

The new Creta will come with Advanced Blue Link technology for connectivity functions. It gets options of two-tone black & greige colour scheme and leatherette upholstery. Hyundai has offered a two-step rear seat reclining as well as rear window sunshade.

The 2020 Creta will feature three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with three traction control modes – Snow, Sand and Mud. The SUV will come in 10 colour options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue (New), Red Mulberry (New) including two dual-tone – Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black options.

2020 Hyundai Creta features

EXTERIOR 

TECHNOLOGY

PERFORMANCE

CONNECTIVITY

EXPERIENCE

COMFORT

Trio Beam LED Headlamps

Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

New BS6 Engines – 1.4 l Turbo / 1.5 l PL / 1.5 l DSL

Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands

26.03 cm HD Infotainment with Blue Link

Rear Window Sunshade

Crescent Glow LED DRL

Auto Healthy Air Purifier

7DCT & IVT in Petrol Engine

Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App

Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting

Rear Seat Headrest Cushion

Muscular Wheel Arches

17.78 cm Supervision Cluster with Digital Display

Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport

Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers)

2 Step Rear Seat Reclining

Lightening Arch C-Pillar

MT Remote Engine Start

Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Front & Rear USB Charger

Twin Tip Exhaust

Paddle Shifters

Rear Disc Brakes

TPMS

LED Reading Lamps

Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler

Driver Rear View Monitor

Cooled Glove Box

Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

“Over the years, Hyundai CRETA has set new benchmarks, becoming an Iconic Brand name among Indian consumers and building a strong legacy with over 4.6 Lakh Happy Customers across India. It is time for the CRETA to set new standards once again. We are confident that All-New CRETA – The Ultimate SUV will captivate consumer interest and cater to the Ultimate Aspirations of the new-age customer,” Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: New Hyundai Creta features revealed – Should Kia Seltos, MG Hector be worried?

The Creta ruled the compact SUV segment in India for years but in recent times, Kia Seltos took away a chunk of patrons for itself. However, Hyundai has been readying the refreshed Creta which is set to launch on 17th March.

Not only does the Creta have a new look, but it will also feature a long list of electronic gadgets like wireless charging, voice command-controlled sunroof and it will feature the next generation of connectivity through Hyundai’s BlueLink technology with functions more advanced than the Kia Seltos. The new Hyundai Creta will come with the same 1.4-litre and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options as the Seltos. It’s likely to come with segment-first paddle shifters in the Turbo DCT variant.

