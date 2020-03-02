2020 Hyundai Creta dual-tone interior revealed: Bookings open online as well

Not only does the 2020 Hyundai Creta have a new look, but it will also come with features like wireless charging, voice command-controlled sunroof and next-generation connectivity through Hyundai’s BlueLink technology.

Hyundai Motor Company will be launching its highly-anticipated 2020 Hyundai Creta in India on the 17th of March. The compact SUV’s new BS-VI model was unveiled during the 2020 Auto Expo, however, Hyundai did not reveal the interior of the car back then. Today, the manufacturer has unveiled the cabin and announced the opening of the bookings for 2020 Creta. Prospective customers can head to a Hyundai dealership near them or book their car online at Rs 25,000.

The new Creta will come with Advanced Blue Link technology for connectivity functions. It gets options of two-tone black & greige colour scheme and leatherette upholstery. Hyundai has offered a two-step rear seat reclining as well as rear window sunshade.

The 2020 Creta will feature three drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with three traction control modes – Snow, Sand and Mud. The SUV will come in 10 colour options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue (New), Red Mulberry (New) including two dual-tone – Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black options.

2020 Hyundai Creta features

EXTERIOR TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE CONNECTIVITY EXPERIENCE COMFORT Trio Beam LED Headlamps Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof New BS6 Engines – 1.4 l Turbo / 1.5 l PL / 1.5 l DSL Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands 26.03 cm HD Infotainment with Blue Link Rear Window Sunshade Crescent Glow LED DRL Auto Healthy Air Purifier 7DCT & IVT in Petrol Engine Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting Rear Seat Headrest Cushion Muscular Wheel Arches 17.78 cm Supervision Cluster with Digital Display Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers) 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining Lightening Arch C-Pillar MT Remote Engine Start Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Front & Rear USB Charger Twin Tip Exhaust Paddle Shifters Rear Disc Brakes TPMS LED Reading Lamps Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler Driver Rear View Monitor Cooled Glove Box Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

“Over the years, Hyundai CRETA has set new benchmarks, becoming an Iconic Brand name among Indian consumers and building a strong legacy with over 4.6 Lakh Happy Customers across India. It is time for the CRETA to set new standards once again. We are confident that All-New CRETA – The Ultimate SUV will captivate consumer interest and cater to the Ultimate Aspirations of the new-age customer,” Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.

The Creta ruled the compact SUV segment in India for years but in recent times, Kia Seltos took away a chunk of patrons for itself. However, Hyundai has been readying the refreshed Creta which is set to launch on 17th March.

Not only does the Creta have a new look, but it will also feature a long list of electronic gadgets like wireless charging, voice command-controlled sunroof and it will feature the next generation of connectivity through Hyundai’s BlueLink technology with functions more advanced than the Kia Seltos. The new Hyundai Creta will come with the same 1.4-litre and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options as the Seltos. It’s likely to come with segment-first paddle shifters in the Turbo DCT variant.

