2020 Hyundai Creta pics out! Radical makeover similar to Venue: India launch next year

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta first broke cover earlier this year at Shanghai Auto Show as Hyundai ix25, which is now on sale in China. The new Creta has been spotted in India with several design upgrades to the front end. Now, a new set of photos has emerged on the Internet, thanks to k.sina.com.cn, revealing the side and rear profile of the compact SUV.

The new Hyundai Creta will be underpinned by a new platform allowing Hyundai to roll out a seven-seat version of it as well. The manufacturer is expected to showcase the 2020 Creta in India at the Auto Expo next year, followed by a launch soon after. However, the seven-seat version could take longer with a formal launch expected in 2021.

The next-generation Hyundai Creta will sport a number of design upgrades in line with the manufacturer's new design philosophy. It'll get a new cascading grille and a new headlamp setup with a sleek DRLs positioned above the main lamps – much like on Hyundai Venue. The overall proportions of the SUV will likely be larger than the current generation iteration. Also, the character lines are now smoother and hence give it a more modern look in comparison.

2020 Hyundai Creta: Complete list of changes and upgrades

It will also get new LED tail lamps, new alloys, brushed silver on the side panels, along with more squared off wheel arches. The interiors of this SUV also get a complete makeover. They get an uncluttered design with a minimum amount of button and knobs with the dashboard dominated by a large, vertical touchscreen unit.

Since the 2020 Hyundai Creta will launch in India post the implementation of BS-VI emission regulations, it is going to get a new set of engine options. The line-up will include a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Manual, as well as automatic transmission options, will be on offer. Prices of the next-gen Hyundai Creta are expected to go up slightly, ranging between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).