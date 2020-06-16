2020 Hyundai Creta a big hit after lockdown: Bookings pour in with favour for diesel variants

During the launch ceremony on 16 March, Hyundai India had confirmed that the bookings for the 2020 Creta had surpassed 14,000 and that 50% of these were for the diesel variants.

Published: June 16, 2020

The 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched just before India went into a total lockdown due to the ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Even so, the new Creta does not seem to have lost popularity as Hyundai now reports that it has registered 30,000 bookings for the compact SUV after the lockdown was lifted. The manufacturer also reveals that of these, diesel models constitute 55% of total bookings highlighting strong demand for Hyundai’s BS6 diesel. The company goes on to state that its internal studies have indicated that customers perceive the new Creta as fresh design that will remain contemporary in times to come. Hyundai says that the new Creta powered by the new 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi (BS6) petrol engine with 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) is gaining immense popularity among buyers.

2020 Hyundai Creta has been launched with three engine options – a 1.5L petrol, 1.4L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine. It also gets Drive Modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport, along with Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

New 2020 Creta variant-wise prices:

1.5L petrol MT – EX: Rs 9.99 lakh, S: 11.72 lakh, SX: 13.46 lakh, SX(O): Rs 16.15 lakh1.5L petrol CVT – SX: 14.94 lakh, SX(O): 16.15 lakh

1.4L turbo petrol DCT – SX: 16.16 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

1.5L diesel MT – E: Rs 9.99 lakh, EX: Rs 11.49 lakh, S: 12.77 lakh, SX: 14.51 lakh, SX(O): 15.79 lakh1.5L diesel AT – SX: 15.99 lakh, SX(O): 17.2 lakh

The new Creta features the latest version of Hyundai BlueLink technology for connectivity features. It also comes with a BlueLink Integrated Smart Watch App through which customers can access BlueLink’s connected car services such as Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Fuel Level, etc), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and lots more.

