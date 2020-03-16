2020 Hyundai Creta launched in India: Kia Seltos rival priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

The second-generation Creta is loaded to the brim with features and is Hyundai’s third fully connected car in India with BlueLink 1.5 that also comes with a voice-activated virtual assistant.

The all-new second-generation Hyundai Creta has been launched in India and as expected has been launched with three engine options. The all-new Creta has a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is extremely competitive against its direct rival the Kia Seltos. The Creta is Hyundai India’s third model after the Venue and Elantra to come with its BlueLink Connected Car technology, although it comes with the latest version of the software.

The Hyundai Creta in its second generation has finally arrived in India and it is offered with the same engine line up that is offered with its sibling – Kia Seltos. The Creta is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. Both petrol and diesel engines come with a 6-speed manual transmission, the standard petrol engine will feature an optional IVT automatic – essentially a CVT gearbox. The diesel engine will be offered with a 6-speed AT option and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol will only be offered with a 7-speed DCT automatic. The higher-spec models will also feature drive modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport and three traction modes – Snow, Sand and Mud. The standard petrol engine develops 115hp and 144Nm of torque while the 1.4-litre turbo develops 140hp and 242Nm of torque. The diesel engine in the Creta is tuned to develop 115hp and 250Nm of torque. Hyundai claims that the 1.5-litre petrol has a 16.8kmpl rated fuel efficiency for the manual, and 16.9kmpl for the automatic. The diesel is rated at 21.4kmpl for the manual, and 18.5kmpl for the automatic. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol with the DCT is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 16.8 kmpl.

The new Creta is based on the same underpinnings as the Seltos, but Hyundai has decided to one-up its sibling by loading up the Creta to the brim with features. The Creta is offered with all-LED headlamps and tail lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch coloured TFT screen for the driver’s instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers), ventilated front seats and more. The Creta will be offered in 10 colour options with dual-tone contrast roof combinations as well.

The Creta also comes with Hyundai BlueLink 1.5 which is the latest version of the brand’s connected car technology. This enables the Creta to have more than 50 internet-enabled features. The latest version of BlueLink also allows voice activation of the virtual assistant with the command “Hello BlueLink”. The Blue Link virtual assistant can help with opening or closing the Sunroof, Seat Ventilation Control, Climate Control -Temperature, Fan Speed control, Fresh air or recirculation setting, along with in-vehicle assistance like dial by Number, India’s public holiday information and also get live Live Cricket Scores. With BlueLink, you can also remotely control and track various aspects of the Creta like engine stop/start, climate control, tyre pressures, door open/close, all from a smartphone app or through a smartwatch as well.

The Creta will be offered in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants. The 1.5-litre petrol is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.15 lakh. The diesel is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh to 17.20 lakh. The 1.4-lite Turbo petrol is priced between Rs 16.16 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

