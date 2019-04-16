2020 Hyundai Creta (ix25) looks absolutely brilliant! India launch next year with new design, features

2020 Hyundai Creta has broken cover at Shanghai Auto Show in China where the SUV is sold as the ix25. The new 2020 Creta (ix25) boasts of a new design and new engine options as well. The show car at the Chinese motor show is a five-seat version, however, Hyundai is also likely to introduce a seven-seat version of the Creta later on. The new 2020 Creta is longer and wider than the current model sold in India and it gets a Piano Black grille and quite a lot of chrome on the exterior.

Compared to the current-generation Hyundai Creta, the 2020 Creta's front is elevated and the headlamp setup is completely changed. It now gets sleek lights below which the main headlamp housings are placed in the bumper - a feature we've seen on new SUV models like Hyundai Kona and Hyundai Venue as well.

(Photo: Kolesa)

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is seen with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a contrast black roof, B and C pillar finished in matte black. Over to the rear of the compact SUV, there is a Piano Black strip that runs between the new tail lamps and it also gets plastic cladding surrounding the lower end.

(Photo: Kolesa)

On the inside, the 2020 Hyundai Creta boasts of a large Tesla-like touchscreen infotainment system and the steering wheel is wrapped in leather. The cabin has been given a dual-tone finish of black and beige with red stitching on the upholstery.

“The all-new ix25 (Creta) compact SUV premieres in new ‘sporty and muscular’ form. Perfectly positioned, the new model is clearly inspired by the same design language as the all-new Sonata, but it is interpreted differently. From its strong shoulder line, wheel arches and SUV-like ground clearance, to its unmistakably distinctive lighting design, it is a stylish model that will stand out from the crowd,” says Hyundai.