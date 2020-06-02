2020 Hyundai Creta is now India’s best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in India in the month of March 2020 at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. Prices for the new version of India's loved compact SUV reach till Rs 17.20 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, pan India). Here is what all makes the new Creta a blockbuster and how it became the country's highest-selling car, for the first time ever.

An interesting change in the list of India’s best-selling cars last month! The newly launched 2020 Hyundai Creta emerged as the country’s top-selling car in May 2020. This is certainly a feat for Hyundai as the top position is claimed by a car other than a Maruti Suzuki after many years. In order to be specific, with limited dealerships open due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Hyundai managed to sell as many as 3,212 units of the new 2020 Hyundai Creta in May 2020. This comes after the month of April 2020 during which the Indian automotive industry didn’t manage to report any sales for the domestic market. For the first time ever, Hyundai Creta has managed to become India’s best-selling car and there are multiple reasons that attribute to the said achievement. The new 2020 model of the Hyundai Creta is a major departure compared to the outgoing model, not just in terms of design and appearance but features as well.

Watch our 2020 Hyundai Creta video review:

Unlike the previous model that used to go quite easy on the eyes, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta gets a polarizing design that one can either love or hate! The new Creta gets three engine options in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and our favourite – a 1.4-litre turbo petrol. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol gets a seven-speed DCT gearbox as well with segment-first paddle shifters. In addition to this, the new Creta offers multiple connectivity features along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is also priced quite competitively at a starting of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and is currently one of the best compact SUVs out there in the market in the segment.

Coming back to India’s top-selling cars, not only at the ace position, but there are some interesting changes going down as well. For instance, it is not a hatchback or a sedan to claim the second spot in the list, but an MPV. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga earned the number two spot with a total sales of 2,353 units.

A detailed comparison review between the new 2020 Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos is coming soon, so stay tuned for all the action!

