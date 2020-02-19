2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Audi A8-like steering wheel, large touchscreen

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will launch in India during the second half of March this year.

By:Updated: February 19, 2020 2:56:30 PM

The next-generation Hyundai Creta is going to launch in India towards the end of next month. The new iteration of this compact SUV was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo where the interiors of the same were not revealed. Ahead of the market launch, Hyundai has now officially released the interior design sketches of the new Creta. Going by these sketches, we can tell you that the Creta will continue to get a dual-tone colour scheme. The entire dashboard layout has been completely revamped and now features a new look.

The cabin of the new Hyundai Creta will feature a minimalistic look. Hyundai will be offering a flat-bottom steering wheel on the new Creta. The centre console will get a large touchscreen infotainment system. The controls for the air-con control module will be mounted below the same. There are very fewer buttons on offer, resulting in a clean layout. The instrument cluster looks to be a semi-digital unit. The central tunnel also features a clean design with just the gear-knob in place along with smart storage space.

Recently, we exclusively shared with you information related to the feature list of the 2020 Hyundai Creta. The new iteration of this compact SUV will get an electric sunroof which can be opened or closed with the help of voice commands. There will be wireless charging along with connectivity through Hyundai’s Blue-link app on offer as well.

Hyundai is yet to reveal the engine specifications of the new Hyundai Creta. However, it is likely that it will share its engine line-up with the Kia Seltos. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer. The transmission options will include a manual as well as an automatic option.

