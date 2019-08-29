2020 Hyundai Creta interior images out: Digital instrument cluster, driving modes and more

Interior images of the 2020 Hyundai Creta, which is likely to make its debut in India sometime next year, have been leaked online curtsey autohome.com. Hyundai has already revealed the next-generation iteration of the Creta at the Shanghai Auto Show this year, however, this is the first time that detailed images of this SUV's interiors have surfaced online. With the help of these images, we can tell you that the Chinese-spec, next-generation Hyundai Creta gets a digital instrument cluster, an all-black cabin, vertical touchscreen infotainment system and also driving modes for the engine.

The spy shots seem to have been taken inside on the vehicle assembly line. This means that the series production of the next-generation Creta, in the Chinese market has already commenced. Recently, a test mule of the same was also spotted testing on Indian roads. Though the exteriors of the new Creta might not be to everyone's taste, one has to agree that Hyundai has done a commendable job when it comes to the interiors of this vehicle. The changes project a major upgrade in terms of aesthetics and knowing Hyundai, we can expect a sizable bump in terms of material quality as well.

Under the hood, the India-spec 2020 Hyundai Creta is likely to get the same engine line-up as that of the Kia Seltos. The petrol derivatives are going to come with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, a naturally aspirated motor capable of churning out 115 hp of power along with 144 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivatives are going to get a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit good for 115 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The petrol engine is likely to offer a CVT automatic gearbox while the diesel unit is to get a torque converter unit.

Image Credits: Auto Home