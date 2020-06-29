2020 Hyundai Creta: Features this SUV has that make it superior over other cars

The Hyundai Creta in its new form is capturing hearts in the Indian market in a big way and its unique set of features are the biggest contributors to this success.

The first time ever in modern India, an SUV worth north of Rs 10 lakh has had this type of mass hysteria and the Hyundai Creta can be credited with it. In 2015, when the first-gen model was launched, there was so much hype, built by word-of-mouth, that waiting periods for the car stretched to even eight months. The Hyundai Creta then offered space, looks and features set that was unmatched by the others in its class. In 2019, Hyundai introduced a refreshed Creta and this one upped the ante. It featured powered seats, sunroof, wireless charger and the likes. It was hard to better that, we say. The company went ahead and outdid itself by offering the next-gen Creta in 2020. The all-new Hyundai Creta set the pace in a gloomy market and has risen to the top in just a matter of time. Here are the key features and unique ones you get in this new Hyundai Creta.

Compact and luxurious don’t go together, eh! Take a look at the all-new Hyundai Creta and one will beg to differ. The LED headlights have a nice throw in the dark and the DRLs are actually bright enough. These help the Creta distinguish itself from the other lot of cars around. The fog lights have the turning function that helps light the road in a better fashion and moves along with the steering direction.

While Hyundai was the first in the segment to get in a sunroof, the second-gen Creta gets a panoramic, one-touch electric unit. It is the largest in its class. The cabin is opulent and an epitome of high quality as well as luxury. It gives an impression of a much more expensive car. A 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster is present while the 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system has got all connectivity functions like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. What’s more, the system wakes up with voice commands and understands Indian English. There is also the air purifier that helps keep the cabin fresh and along with it, is the perfume diffuser. Unique, indeed!

Given the hot and humid Indian climate, Hyundai has added ventilated front seats. These have three different levels of cooling speed as well. Add to this the fast cooling climate control. Now, that’s another welcome relief. Given that most phone makers these days are gravitating towards wireless charging, Hyundai has added a fast charging and wireless operating charger. In addition to these, there are multiple USB ports in the cabin that help occupants charge their depleted phone batteries.

There are three engines and four transmission options. The star of the package though is the 140hp/242Nm, 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that comes with segment-first paddle shifters behind the wheel. This allows the driver to change gears at will while maintaining the comfort of an automatic. This engine is also fuel-efficient (16.8kmpl, claimed) along with giving the requisite driving pleasure. Now, that’s what one will call icing on the cake. The other engine options include the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol that makes 115hp and 144Nm. If you opt for the diesel motor, it makes the same amount of power as the petrol but brings in 106Nm additional torque. The claimed mileage for the petrol-manual is 16.8kmpl, and for the petrol-automatic is 16.9kmpl. For the diesel, the claimed mileage for the manual is 21.4kmpl and for the automatic, is 18.5kmpl.

If you thought that was it, you’re highly mistaken. The new Hyundai Creta gets different driving modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport. It also gets different levels of traction control in the form of Snow, Mud and Sand modes. These enhance the safety quotient and up the driving pleasure without the driver losing control over the vehicle. Adding to the safety net are various safety aids like six airbags and more.

