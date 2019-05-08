2020 Hyundai Creta: Complete list of changes and upgrades

Hyundai surprised us all when it revealed the 2020 iteration of the ix25 SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show this year. The ix25 is the Chinese counterpart of the Hyundai Creta currently on sale in India. The unveiling of the next-generation iteration of this compact SUV gives us a major insight into what changes and upgrades we can expect when the same launches in the Indian market. We expect that Hyundai will showcase the Indian version of the 2020 Creta at the Auto Expo next year. And consequently, launch the same in our country sometime during the first half of the same year.

Most of the exterior design highlights of the ix25 will be carried over to the Indian iteration i.e the Creta. As can be seen in the images, the next-generation iteration of this compact SUV comes with the automaker's latest design language. The front fascia is dominated by a large chrome grille which follows Hyundai's cascading design. Flanking it are the LED daytime running lights which sit above the main-headlamp unit. Hyundai's first sub-compact SUV, the Venue also follows a similar design language. The rear fascia of this SUV mimics the front fascia with the tail-lamp design.

Though the exteriors of the next-gen Creta manage to carry forward some of the design elements from the previous generation iteration, the interiors of the same are completely new. The Chinese spec ix25 comes with a black and beige dual-tone colour scheme with leather being used for the upholstery. The layout of the dashboard is simple and minimalistic and sports a large verticle touchscreen in the middle. The exact feature list of this SUV is not available as of yet, but expect the same to be quite expansive in typical Hyundai fashion.

It is too early to comment on the engine specifications of the next-gen Hyundai Creta, however, recent reports state that it is going to get a completely new engine line-up. The petrol, as well as the diesel engine, is going to be a 1.5-litre unit. Just as it is now, manual as well as automatic transmission options will be on offer. Though not confirmed, there are chances that Hyundai might also include a 7-seater version, in addition to the 5-seater iteration of this vehicle. With all these upgrades, the prices of the new Creta are likely to go up.