2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India’s highest-selling SUV in June

The all-new 2020 Hyundai Creta gets three engine options - 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and our favourite 1.4-litre turbo petrol. The turbo petrol motor gets a seven-speed DCT gearbox with segment-first paddle shifters. Here is what made the new Creta a superhit in the Indian market in recent months.

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is currently setting the sales charts on fire. In the month of May 2020, the new Creta emerged as the best-selling car in India. The trend continued in June 2020 but this time around, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta came out as the highest-selling SUV in India for the month. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 7,207 units for the Creta last month. In comparison, Kia Seltos recorded a sale of 7,114 units in June 2020. In addition to revealing the sales figures for the Creta, the brand revealed that the 2020 Hyundai Creta attracted a total of 14,825 bookings last month and has emerged as the highest-selling SUV in India since its launch in March 2020. Talking of the combined numbers, the new Hyundai Creta along with the Venue registered a total of 11,336 unit sales in June 2020 with the latter recording 4,129 unit sales. Previously, in June, Hyundai stated that the new Creta got as many as 30,000 bookings after the lockdown lifted.

Watch our 2020 Hyundai Creta turbo petrol video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, the company said that the diesel models constitute 55% of the total bookings that shows a strong demand for Hyundai’s BS6 diesel. Earlier in May 2020, the new Hyundai Creta registered 3,212 unit sales and this number came in after a completely dry April 2020 during which the Indian automotive industry didn’t report any sales for the domestic market. The new 2020 Hyundai Creta gets a quite polarizing design that you will either love or hate. The new Creta comes with three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and an exciting a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

The 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine gets a seven-speed DCT gearbox with segment-first paddle shifters. In addition, the new model also comes with numerous connectivity features for better convenience. The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.