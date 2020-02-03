2020 Hyundai Creta to be unveiled on February 6th: Hyundai to also showcase new Tucson, a dune buggy and more!

After revealing the design sketches of the 2020 Creta, Hyundai has now shared the line-up of cars that it is going to showcase at the 2020 Auto Expo. The South Korean carmaker is going to unveil the next-generation Hyundai Creta on the 6th of February this year. In addition to this, the brand is also going to unveil the all-new Tucson on the 5th of February 2020. In addition to these two, Hyundai will also have the Kona Electric as well as the Nexo FCEV at its pavilion.

Hyundai is also going to showcase the recently launched Venue sub-four-meter SUV along with the all-new Elantra at the 2020 Auto Expo. Hyundai is also going to have an "N Brand Island" where it will showcase products, technologies as well as concepts from its high-performance N brand.

Hyundai will also be showcasing two concepts at the 2020 Auto Expo. The list will include 'Le Fil Rouge (HDC-1)' concept'. According to the brand, this is going to showcase the future of design for the South Korean carmaker. Also on display will be Hyundai Kite, a dune buggy concept that converts into a single-seat jet ski.

Hyundai is also going to showcase its walking car concept called the Elevate at the 2020 Auto Expo. This car blends the technology found in electric cars and robots. The brand says that this enables this car to traverse terrains which are difficult for even the most capable off-roaders.

S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Motor India is committed to offer people quality time as well as happiness and joy while continuously evolving the mobility solution with Human Centric Technologies. The Auto Expo -2020 will mark another landmark in the Indian Auto Industry and Hyundai as a customer centric organisation will showcase the Technology prowess under the theme ‘Freedom in Future Mobility’ and Unveil the upcoming Trendsetter SUV’s for the Indian market.”