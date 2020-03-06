2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

The launch date for the 2020 Honda WR-V facelift has not been revealed yet, however, expect its official roll out soon after the new Honda City is unveiled in April.

Honda Cars India today unveiled the 2020 Honda WR-V while announcing the pre-launch bookings for it at Rs 21,000. The WR-V facelift has been given several design upgrades including an all-LED lighting package and will be available in BS6 petrol and diesel engine options. The launch date for the 2020 WR-V facelift has not been revealed yet, however, we expect it launch soon after the new Honda City is rolled out in April. The upgrades to the exterior include a new grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamps, LED front fog lamps and LED combination lamps tail lamps.

“We are glad to open the bookings for the New WR-V which will go on sale later this month. We are confident that the model’s bolder new look, stylish LED package and premium interiors will appeal to our discerning customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle. The new WR-V will be launched in both Petrol and Diesel version compliant with BS-6 emission norms,” Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said.

The current model of the WR-V is priced from Rs 8.08 lakh to Rs 10.48 lakh. Expect a bump in price for the BS6 model. The engine options will be the same 90 PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100 PS 1.5-litre diesel engines – both upgraded to BS6 emissions standards.

On the inside, the 2020 WR-V will remain largely the same. It will feature steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, push-button start, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof and rear AC vents. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and rear parking camera.

