2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

The BS6 Honda WR-V facelift is expected soon and now we have word that its engine specs have been leaked.

By:Published: May 21, 2020 7:18:05 PM

With the BS6 compliant Honda WR-V facelift expected to be launched in the coming weeks, we have word that its engine specs have been leaked online. Honda dealers had started accepting bookings for the crossover for an amount of Rs 21,000. The teaser images of the WR-V were released in March 2020 that give us a glimpse of what new toys we can expect from the new WR-V. Here are 5 things we know so far that the upcoming Honda WR-V facelift will offer.

Honda WR-V facelift Exterior

The teaser images released by Honda show that the new WR-V will get a mild cosmetic makeover. It will feature a new front grille, flanked by projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. At back, it will also see some cosmetic changes while the tail-lamps on the new model will also feature LED lights.

Honda WR-V facelift Interior

The interior of the WR-V is expected to offer similar levels of kit as before, with the addition of a few more. The sunroof will remain available along with cruise control. The overall design of the cabin will not see any significant change. But the touchscreen infotainment system will get updated software with a 7-inch screen and is expected to feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The touch-controlled HVAC panel is expected to continue while the space offered in the cabin and the will remain the same. The upholstery could also see an update for a more modern look.

Honda WR-V facelift Engines

According to the leaked specifications, the WR-V is expected to be equipped with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that produces 88hp and 110Nm. The diesel is the 98hp 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel motor that churns out 200Nm of torque. Both these engines are to be continued from the previous model with the BS6 upgrade and are expected to feature manual transmissions only.

Honda WR-V facelift Fuel Efficiency

If the leaked specifications to be believed, the BS6 petrol Honda WR-V will offer a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl, while the diesel is capable of returning 23.7kmpl.

Honda WR-V facelift Price

Like the previous model, the WR-V will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and the likes of other subcompact SUVs. The WR-V is expected to be priced between Rs  8 lakh to Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: Facebook / CarWale

